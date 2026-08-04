Cast and Creative Team Set For MURDER BEFORE EVENSONG at The Watermill Theatre

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The cast and creative team have been revealed for the world premiere stage adaptation of Reverend Richard Coles' bestselling mystery novel Murder Before Evensong, playing from Friday 25 September – Saturday 14 November at the Watermill Theatre including two newly added performances due to demand on both Monday 26 October and Monday 2 November, with a national press night on Tuesday 29 September.

The cast for Murder Before Evensong will feature Ian Hallard (The Way Old Friends Do at the Criterion Theatre, The Boys in the Band at the Vaudeville Theatre, Great Britain at The National Theatre) in the role of Canon Daniel Clement; Ajani Cabey (Hamnet at the RSC, West End and US Tour) will play Alex de Floures and Harvey Porteous; Caroline Gruber (Glorious UK Tour, Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall, As Long As We Are Breathing at Arcola Theatre) as Audrey Clement and Kath Sharman; playing Bernard de Floures, Ned Thwaite and Edgy Liversedge will be David Hounslow (And Then Come The Nightjars at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmonds, Othello at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, All My Sons at Queen Theatre Hornchurch/Wolsey Ipswich); Kate Russell-Smith (Fawlty Towers in the West End, Holes at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, Camp Albion at the Watermill Theatre) will play Honoria de Floures, Dora Sharman and Anne Dollinger.

Jaz Singh Deol (The Psychic at York Theatre Royal, The Unbelievers at Royal Court, Marriage Material at the Lyric Hammersmith) will play D.S. Neil Vanloo and Anthony Bowness; Julie Teal (The Chalk Garden at Theatre Royal Windsor, Bridgerton for Secret Cinema, The Vortex at British Playhouse Theatre, Singapore) will be playing Stella Harper and Margaret Porteous; Alex Wilson (Lark Rise to Candleford at Watermill Theatre and Theatre By the Lake, Secret Life of Humans at English Theatre, Frankfurt, A Merchant of Venice with Shakespeare In Italy) will play both Theo Clement and Nathan Liversedge.

Based on the novel by Reverend Richard Coles, Murder Before Evensong has been adapted for stage by Paul Hart and Shaun McKenna – who were behind the multi-award winning 2023 production of The Lord of the Rings.

Sometimes we must adapt or die... In 1988, the postcard-perfect village of Champton is centred around St Mary's Church, where traditions, rituals and long-held relationships shape everyday life. The parish is a tightly-knit community, full of familiar faces and quietly simmering rivalries. At its heart are Canon Daniel Clement, his formidable and ever-watchful mother Audrey, and his actor brother Theo.

When a shocking murder shatters Champton's quiet routines, the calm surface of village life begins to crack as suspicion spreads and long-buried secrets rise to the surface. With the police searching for answers and fear rippling through the parish, Daniel finds himself drawn into a dangerous investigation. As he begins to piece together clues, motives and hidden histories, a darker truth about the village slowly comes to light.

Set against the rhythms of church life, Murder Before Evensong is a gripping new stage adaptation of Reverend Richard Coles' bestselling mystery. As the bodies mount and the past refuses to stay buried, Daniel must hold his fractured community together… and uncover the killer in their midst.

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