Cast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East Theatre

Alex Britt, Charlie Condou, Derek Mitchell and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge are announced today as the cast in F**king Men, a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection.

A modern retelling of Schnitzler's infamous classic 'La Ronde', this dramatic comedy follows 10 men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways.

In a raw and updated new version for 2023, Tony-winning writer Joe DiPietro ('Memphis', 'The Toxic Avenger,' 'What's New Pussycat?'), takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of sexual freedom.

It starts previews at Waterloo East Theatre from Thursday 20 April. The strictly limited season is booking to Sunday 18 June.

Press night is Tuesday 25 April at 7.30pm.

Creative team:

Director Steve Kunis

Set and Costume Designer Cara Evens

Lighting Designer Alex Lewer

Sound Designer Charlie Smith

Movement & Intimacy Director Lee Crowley

Casting Director Anne Vosser

Produced by Adam Roebuck ('Afterglow', UK premiere, Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo East Theatre).

Alex Britt - Theatre credits include: 'Dumbledore Is So Gay' (Pleasance & VAULT Festival); 'My Dad's Gap Year' (Park Theatre); 'Corpus Christi' (Arcola Theatre); 'Man-Cub' (Etcetera Theatre & King's Head Theatre).

Charlie Condou (appearing to 21 May only) - Theatre credits includes: 'After The Rain' (Gate Theatre); Cracked (Hampstead Theatre); 'Shopping & F***ing' (nominated Best Actor at the MEN awards); 'The Changeling'

(Southwark Playhouse); 'Dying for It' (Almeida); 'Next Fal'l (Southwark Playhouse); 'The Crucible' (No.1 tour); 'The Rocky Horror Show' (No. 1 tour); 'Straight White Men' (Southwark Playhouse). On TV he played sonographer Marcus Dent in 'Coronation Street' from 2007 - 2014, and played Ben Sherwood in the medical drama 'Holby City'.

Derek Mitchell - Theatre credits include: 'Suddenly Last Summer', 'The Bacchae' and 'Hedda Gabler' (Oxford Playhouse) and 'The Pillowman' (Polanentheater, Amsterdam). On TV, Derek recently appeared in the third series of 'Ted Lasso' on Apple TV+. One half of comedy duo Horseplay, Derek has toured with original narrative sketch shows Witch Hunt and Bareback to theatres in London, Oxford, Barcelona and Amsterdam, and to five Edinburgh Fringes

Stanton Plummer-Cambridge - Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, his Theatre credits include: 'Coming Clean' (Trafalgar Studios); 'Macbeth' and 'The Tempest' (both Southwark Playhouse). TV includes 'Black Earth Rising' (Netflix) and 'The Durrells' (ITV).

Joe DiPietro (Playwright)

Joe has won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award and 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards. Broadway credits include: 'Diana', 'Nice Work If You Can Get It' (Tony nominations include Best Musical & Best Book; Drama Desk Award - Best Book); 'Memphi's (Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score); 'All Shook Up' and 'Living on Love'. Off-Broadway credits include: 'Ernest Shackleton Loves Me', 'Clever Little Lies', 'The Toxic Avenger', 'The Thing About Men', 'Over the River and Through the Woods' and the record-breaking 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change'.

Steven Kunis (Director)

Steven was nominated Best Director of a Play at the Off West End Awards for the UK premiere of Young Jean Lee's 'Straight White Men' (Southwark Playhouse), which was named by The Independent as one of the UK's top ten theatre events of 2021. Recently, he directed the UK premiere of Tanya Barfield's 'Bright Half Life' (King's Head Theatre) and the world premiere of Shaun McKenna's 'Rocky Road' (Jermyn Street Theatre), which was listed by the Guardian among the top online theatre experiences of lockdown. He also directed the UK debut of the Refugee Orchestra Project at the London Symphony Orchestra's St Luke's venue, and in 2019 he was again nominated for Best Director at the Off West End Awards for the critically acclaimed three-month run of S. Asher Gelman's 'Afterglow' (Waterloo East).