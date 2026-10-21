Cast Theatre Joins Club Doncaster as Bronze Partner

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Doncaster's flagship theatre Cast has joined Club Doncaster's Club150 as a Bronze Partner, creating a new link between the city's sporting and cultural communities.

The partnership will see Cast connect with Club Doncaster's extensive network of supporters, businesses and community groups as it looks to introduce more people across the borough to its programme of live performance and creative opportunities.

A registered charity, Cast opened its doors in Doncaster in 2013 and now welcomes around 120,000 audience members each year, delivering an extensive programme of theatre, music, dance, comedy, family entertainment and community activity.

The in kind partnership with Club Doncaster supports Cast's ongoing commitment to being an accessible and inclusive cultural hub for the city, while strengthening its relationships with local businesses and organisations.

Alongside its main programme, Cast runs a wide-ranging participation programme for people of all ages and backgrounds, delivering workshops, events and productions across Doncaster. It also supports local artists through initiatives including scratch nights and artist hangouts, helping both emerging and established creatives develop their work.

Cast Director James Blakey said: 'Joining Club150 is a fantastic opportunity for Cast to strengthen our connections with the people, businesses and communities that make Doncaster such a brilliant place to live, work and visit.

'As a theatre and charity, we're always looking for new ways to reach people who may not yet know Cast, while building meaningful relationships with local businesses and potential partners and supporters. As a cultural hub for the city, we want Cast to be a place where people from across Doncaster come together to experience brilliant live performance, take part in creative activity and connect with their community. Club150 gives us the chance to reach a huge local audience through Doncaster Rovers, while also bringing us into a strong network of businesses from across the region.

'We're particularly excited about the opportunity to introduce more people to what Cast has to offer, from our brilliant programme of live performance to our Christmas pantomime and the wide range of creative opportunities we provide for local people.

Cast is proud to be part of Doncaster's cultural life, and we're looking forward to working alongside Club Doncaster and its partners, supporting the city and creating new opportunities to bring people together.'

Laura Hemstock, head of sales at Club Doncaster, said: 'Club Doncaster is delighted to welcome Cast as a Bronze Partner.

'Cast is a fantastic organisation with deep roots in Doncaster and a clear commitment to engaging with people across the city. Its work goes far beyond the theatre itself, creating opportunities for people of all ages to experience the arts, develop their creativity and connect with others.

'Sport and culture both have an important role to play in bringing communities together, so we're excited to have Cast as part of our Club150 network and look forward to working with the team throughout the season.'

Cast's programme spans large-scale productions and touring shows alongside smaller-scale and emerging work. Its second performance space can accommodate up to 200 people and showcases touring productions and new work.

The theatre also works with regional, national and international creative partners, with performances and projects involving organisations including The National Theatre and Royal Opera House sitting alongside work from early-career artists.

Through its programme of performance, participation and artist development, Cast continues to play a key role in Doncaster's cultural life, while providing opportunities for people across the borough to engage with the arts.

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