Cast Set for THE WASP Revival at Southwark Playhouse

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Olivier Award winner Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's dark thriller The Wasp is returning to London this summer as part of Greenwich Theatre Productions' inaugural season. This twisty revenge drama will open at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 6th – 30th May, before transferring to Greenwich Theatre from 4th –12th September. The tense two-hander follows childhood friends Heather and Carla as they reunite under mysterious circumstances for the first time in a decade.

Presented in association with CultureClash Theatre, the production will star Serin Ibrahim (Dr Who: The Year of Martha Jones, Big Finish Productions; Learning to Swim, Criterion Theatre; Michael Frayn's Here, Greenwich Theatre) as pregnant former school bully Carla, alongside Cassandra Hercules (Call the Midwife, BBC One; Hell, Yes I'm Tough Enough, Park Theatre; Pinocchio, Greenwich Theatre) playing Heather. The Wasp looks at how childhood experience affects our understanding of the world and how violence breeds violence. This chilling production will leave audiences questioning how far we carry our childhood experiences and to what lengths people are willing to go to come to terms with them.

First staged at Trafalgar Studios in 2015 and adapted into a feature film released in 2024, the production continues Greenwich's focus on treating playwrights' bodies of work as living archives rather than single-use moments. Directed by Artistic Director of Greenwich Theatre James Haddrell (One Day When We Were Young, Park Theatre; America the Beautiful, King's Head Theatre; Blue/Orange, Greenwich Theatre) the show is the latest offering from newly announced producing arm Greenwich Theatre Productions, an initiative that highlights the theatre's commitment to in-house production as they expand outside of the South London venue with productions presented across London.

Writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm comments, I am so excited that this brand-new production of The Wasp is happening in London. This play has been flying all over the world and I'm delighted it's back in my home city. Every time I see a new version I have new realisations about it and I'm sure this will be no exception. Come and experience the ride – I'm sure it's going to sting!

CultureClash Theatre comments, We're really looking forward to being reunited with Greenwich Theatre for this co-production of The Wasp, and to be part of the inaugural programme presented by Greenwich Theatre Productions. The Wasp is small in scale and huge in impact – the perfect piece to take to Southwark Playhouse.

Artistic Director of Greenwich Theatre, James Haddrell comments, Part of the rationale behind the launch of Greenwich Theatre Productions was matching plays to venues, and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's play deserves a space which brings the audience right up close and personal with the twisting, unpredictable thriller. The Little at Southwark Playhouse is perfect. I've watched Southwark Playhouse grow in reputation and ambition rapidly in recent years, and we are delighted with this new partnership which sits alongside other new links with Kings Head Theatre and the Park Theatre.

CEO and Artistic Director of Southwark Playhouse Chris Smyrnios comments, We're very much looking forward to hosting this revival of Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's gripping play The Wasp at Southwark Playhouse Borough, and to be working with Greenwich Theatre Productions, as part of their exciting Spring season.