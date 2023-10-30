Cast Set For The Workshop Presentation Of I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL

An industry workshop presentation of I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical will take place with two 80-minute performances at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, London, on Friday 10th November - show times 11.00am and 2:30pm.

The cast features:

Karen Mavundukure (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) as Chaka Khan

Jordan Frazier (Hamilton) as Flashback Chaka Khan

Amarra Smith (Get Up, Stand Up) as Destiny

Alistair Toovey (Legally Blonde) as Dylan

Ashley Samuels (Hairspray, Motown) as Joel the Director and Stevie Wonder

Anelisa Lamola (The Color Purple) as Nina – the Book Writer

Hassun Sharif (Hamilton, Pretty Woman) as Flashback Richard Holland and Prince

Charlotte St. Croix (The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray) as Taka Boom

Gavin Keenan (Chicago, Cats) as Harry Myles – the Producer

Duane-Lamonte O'Garro (Motown) as Hassan Khan and Grandmaster Melle Mel

Chris Breistein (The School of Rock) as Robert Palmer and Kevin Murphy

Jessica Niles (Six) as Whitney Houston

Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Les Miserables) as Angela Davis

Teddy Wills (Get Up, Stand Up) as Fred Hampton and Andre Fischer

Marvyn Charles (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Bobby Watson

Luke Friend (American Idiot, Footloose) as Cocaine and Lee Graziano

Oliver Jacobson (The Book of Mormon) as Bob Martin

Andre Coulson (Five Guys Named Moe) as Don Cornelius and Tony Maiden

and introducing Connor Wilkins as Al Ciner; and Ellie Cooper as Joni Mitchell.

Additional ensemble includes:

Suki Wong, Wallis Pipe, Asmara Cammock, Lee Crowley, Jamie Bell and Zion Battles

The book is written by screenwriter Tina Andrews (Sally Hemings: An American Scandal, Why DoFools Fall In Love?); directed by Racky Plews (American Idiot, Footloose, Josephine Baker); orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and musical supervision by Ian Oakley (The Color Purple, The Lion King (UK Tours); choreography by Del Mak; sound design by Chris Whybrow; and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Produced by Adrian Grant (Thriller Live).

The show, which is fully endorsed by Chaka Khan, plans to premiere in Autumn 2024.

I'm Every Woman brings Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan's explosive and dramatic life to the stage. Her story will be explored and experienced in flashbacks utilising the unique concept of a present-day musical within a musical about Chaka Khan herself.

A journey of music, love and betrayal, this brand new musical reveals the woman behind the diva. I'm Every Woman features Chaka Khan's much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band Rufus.

Featuring beloved, famous songs from Chaka and her famous friends such as I'm Every Woman, Ain't Nobody, I Feel For You and Higher Love, the workshop combines Chaka's phenomenal music catalogue with a fusion of dynamic, intricate choreography which mirrors Chaka's eclectic music career. This untold story of Chaka Khan reveals her passion for civil rights, struggles within a toxic music industry, a dangerous road to a drug-fuelled overdose, and the high pressures of working whilst being a mother.