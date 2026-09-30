Cast Set For RELATIVE MOTION at Southwark Playhouse Borough

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The full cast has been announced for Relative Motion, a gripping new play by British-South African writer Stephanie Greenwood, running at Southwark Playhouse Borough in The Little auditorium from 11 November to 5 December.

This two-hander stars Stephanie Greenwood (Frankenstein, Shakespeare Theatre Company; Soldier On, The Other Palace/UK tour, in addition to It's Beautiful, Over There and How Not to Fund a Honeymoon, which she also wrote), who both wrote the play and plays Sam, a physics student, alongside Sean Hart (A Small Light, Disney+; Harlots, ITV Encore/Hulu; Titus Andronicus, RSC; Afterglow, Southwark Playhouse), who plays Paul, an aspiring novelist. The play follows Sam and Paul after a chance encounter on a London commuter train develops into an unexpected romance. As their relationship gathers momentum, subtle compromises and shifting power dynamics begin to emerge, gradually revealing the development of coercive control.

Relative Motion blends romantic comedy, psychological thriller and black comedy to explore love, memory and perspective, asking how easily we can lose sight of the moment a relationship begins to change.

Directed by award-winning British-German director Wiebke Green, the play examines the stories we tell ourselves about love, memory and perspective, asking how easy it is to lose sight of the moment a relationship changes.



Photo Credit: Corialanus

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