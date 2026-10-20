Cast Set For PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL UK Tour

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The cast has been set for the upcoming UK tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 10 March 2027. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will star Molly Rainford as Vivian Ward, making her stage debut, Danny Walters as Edward Lewis and Bernadette Bangura as Kit De Luca.

They are joined by Selena Barron, Jabari Braham, Jack Campbell, Cletus Chan, Josh Crowther, Sophie Cullen, Benjamin Dawson, Sian Gentle Green, Rebecca Ibbott, Kai Cameron Jay, Callum Martin, Brogan McFarlane, LJ Neilson, Matthew Prime, Alana M Robinson, Roshaan Saulnier, Morgan Scott, Ellie Seaton, Sario Solomon, Tomas Wolstenholme and Tara Yasmin. Further casting to be announced.

Molly Rainford is an actress, singer and television presenter. Her on screen credits include Anna Knight in BBC’s EastEnders, and the titular role in CBBC’s Nova Jones. Molly was a finalist on both Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Last year she also competed in Celebrity Race Across the World with her partner Tyler West.

Danny Walters is best known for his award-winning role as Keanu Taylor in BBC’s EastEnders, gaining an International Achievement Recognition Award for Best Young Actor, National Television Award for Best Newcomer, and Radio Times Soap Award for Best Exit. His further screen credits include the role of Tiger Dyke in ITV’s Benidorm, BBC’s Call the Midwife and the Bafta-nominated BBC miniseries Our World War. His stage credits include The Greater Game at Southwark Playhouse and Spring Awakening at the Brighton Pavilion.

Bernadette Bangura recently starred as Becky in the UK and Ireland tour of Waitress. Her other theatre credits include the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Moulin Rouge! at the Piccadilly Theatre, Once On This Island at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum and on its UK tour, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican, and UK tours of Hairspray and Sunset Boulevard.

Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original ‘blazing rock score’ (Daily Mail) score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Heaven’) and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by ATG Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd/Kathy Kim are the Global General Management Consultant. Direction recreated by Dominic Shaw.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021. The production opened in the West End at the Piccadilly Theatre on 13 February 2020, before relocating to the Savoy Theatre from 8 July 2021, where it played its final performance on 18 June 2023, ahead of embarking on its first sell-out UK and Ireland tour in October 2023.

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