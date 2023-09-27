Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall  

Performances run 19 October - 26 November 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall  

Pure Expression has announced the full cast for the immersive theatrical version of George Orwell’s 1984 created by Adam Taub running at the Hackney Town Hall, opening on 26 October, with previews from 19 October, and running until 26 November. Jem Wall and Richard Hahlo, the co-artistic directors of Hydrocracker direct Jude Akuwudike (O’Brien), Kit Reeve (Julia) and Declan Rodgers (Winston). 

  

The book, celebrating its 74th year in publication, is the first live theatre production in Hackney Town Hall, and has been adapted by Adam Taub whose production company Pure Expression specialises in creating immersive shows in unique non-theatrical buildings like libraries, museums and civic spaces in the UK and USA. 

Adam Taub said today, “The show is directed by Richard and Jem from Hydrocracker Theatre who specialise in creating site specific and immersive work and have collaborated extensively with major theatre festivals creating work that really moves and challenges audiences. In Jude, Kit and Declan they have a superbly talented core of actors that have captivated audiences across the theatre and film world. And with an ensemble cast drawn from drama schools across London, we have a really exciting company and we can’t wait for the opening night.” 

Cast: Declan Rodgers (Winston), Kit Reeve (Julia), Jude Akuwudlike (O’Brien) 

Co-Directors: Jem Wall and Richard Hahlo; Sound Designer: Thor Aswarm Set Designer: Dr Jeroen Van Dooren; Lighting Designer: Jonathan Simpson 

About 1984

It is the age of total surveillance. 

Everything you say or do is scrutinised and recorded. Even your innermost thoughts are probed. You cannot be too careful. 

  

In an era when we are tracked, monitored, and influenced, Orwell’s dystopian vision has never been closer to reality. 

  

In the magnificent setting of Hackney Town Hall (Grade II Listed, RIBA Award Winner 2018) experience the intensity of George Orwell’s gripping story.   

Welcome to the Ministry of Truth.  

Cast

Declan Rogers plays Winston. His theatre credits include Yes So I Said Yes, On McQuillan’s Hill (Finborough Theatre), The Birthday Party (UK and Ireland tour), Can’t Forget About You (Tron Theatre, Lyric Theatre), I’m With the Band (Traverse Theatre, UK tour), Carousel (Bush Theatre), Service (Theatre503), Hope Dies Last (Arcola Theatre), A Clockwork Orange (Rawlife Theatre), and Antigone (Lyric Theatre). His television credits include St. Mungo’s, Silent Witness, The Deceived, Six Degrees, Patrick Melrose, Good Boy, Ashes to Ashes, Cracking Crime, Primetime, and Mountbatten; and for film The Quarry, Shooting for Socrates, The Minnitts of Anabeg, You Looking at Me, Silent Valleys and Getting Lighter. 

Jude Akuwudlike plays O’Brien. His theatre credits include The Dumbwaiter and A Slight Ache (Greenwich Theatre), House of Ife (Bush Theatre), Henry V (Donmar Warehouse), Three Sisters, The Overwhelming, Edmond, The Machine Wreckers, Richard II, Ion (National Theatre), Young Hamlet (Young Vic), The Two Noble Kinsmen, Pericles (Shakespeare’s Globe), The Lower Depths (Arcola Theatre), The Royale (The Tabernacle/Bush Theatre), Workshop Negative (Gate Theatre), The Crucible, Master Harold and the Boys (Bristol Old Vic), Othello (US and UK tour), Ignorance (Hampstead Theatre), Moon on a Rainbow Shawl (National Theatre, UK tour), Marching for Fausa (Royal Court Theatre), Passing Wind (Pulse Festival, New Wolsey Theatre), Great Expectations (English Touring Theatre, Watford Palace Theatre), The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Young Vic, Southbank Centre), Iya-ile (Soho Theatre), Walking Waterfall (Almeida Theatre), The Resistible Rise of Arturo UI (Lyric Hammersmith), God in Ruins (Soho Theatre, RSC), Macbeth, Pericles, The Winter’s Tale, Luminosity (RSC), Brixton Stories (RSC, Tricycle Theatre), Judgement at Nuremberg, A Long Way from Home (Tricycle Theatre Light in the Village (Traverse Theatre),  Wiseguy Scapino (Theatre Clwyd), Death and the King’s Horsemen (Royal Exchange Theatre), The Fatherland (Riverside Studio), The Recruiting Officer, Our Country’s Good (Royal Court Theatre and world tour), and The Park (Sheffield Theatres). His television credits include Culprits, The Crown, Manhunt, Plebs, The A Word, Death in Paradise, Chewing Gum, Friday Night Dinner, Fortitude, Undercover, Cucumber, The Last Detective, Roger Roger, The Mahabharata, Land of Dreams, Madmen and Specialists, Downtown Lagos, Virtual Murder, Bad Girl, Sam’s Duck, Between the Lines, and A Likeness in Stone; and for film, Benediction, The Little Mermaid, Eyimofe, Beasts of No Nation, The Tempest, Touched by a Stranger, Whisper the Way of the Child, Sahara, Lucky Break, and A World Apart.  

Kit Reeve plays Julia. This marks her professional stage debut. Her television credits include Project Z, Medinah; and for film Act of God, The Manor, and Weekend. 

Executive Producer and founder of Pure Expression Adam Taub adapted 1984 for the stage. Previous productions include Frankenstein (UK and US tour), Einstein’s Brain (Grant Museum of Zoology) and The Animated Museum (Jewish Museum in Camden).   

Richard Hahlo and Jem Wall are the Co-Artistic Directors of Hydrocracker Theatre. Their work for the company includes The New World Order (Brighton Festival, Barbican and Shoreditch Town Hall), The Erpingham Camp (Brighton Festival on Brighton Pier), Shakespeare à La Carte (Brighton Festival and BBC Radio 4), Operation Black Antler with Blast Theory (Brighton Festival, Manchester HOME and Southbank Centre) and Who Cares 2032 (Northampton Royal & Derngate). 

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARES R&J At Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARE'S R&J At Reading Rep Theatre

Reading Rep Theatre has released first look photos of the first UK revival of Joe Calarco’s queer play Shakespeare’s R&J, which will run from Wednesday 11th October – Saturday 4th November 2023 (Press Night: 16th October) at the Berkshire venue. 

2
Photos: First Look At The UK National Tour of QUIZ Photo
Photos: First Look At The UK National Tour of QUIZ

Production images have been released for Quiz, on a UK Tour this autumn, starring renowned comedian, Rory Bremner, as Chris Tarrant, and Emmerdale star Charley Webb, in her first professional stage role as Diana Ingram.

3
Fallen Angels Dance Theatre And New Note Orchestra Present TRACES THROUGH TIME Photo
Fallen Angels Dance Theatre And New Note Orchestra Present TRACES THROUGH TIME

The Royal Opera House will welcome Fallen Angels Dance Theatre to perform in the Linbury Theatre for the first time. Fallen Angels Dance Theatre is the UK's only company providing dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction, and presents its latest work Traces Through Time in the Linbury Theatre on Saturday 4 November.

4
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24! Photo
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24!

Museum of the Home's annual Winter Festival kicks off in style from Wednesday 15th November, bringing a wealth of light, colour and festive cheer across their world-famous period rooms and accompanying events, workshops and installations throughout the season. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You