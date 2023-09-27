Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall  

Pure Expression has announced the full cast for the immersive theatrical version of George Orwell’s 1984 created by Adam Taub running at the Hackney Town Hall, opening on 26 October, with previews from 19 October, and running until 26 November. Jem Wall and Richard Hahlo, the co-artistic directors of Hydrocracker direct Jude Akuwudike (O’Brien), Kit Reeve (Julia) and Declan Rodgers (Winston).

The book, celebrating its 74th year in publication, is the first live theatre production in Hackney Town Hall, and has been adapted by Adam Taub whose production company Pure Expression specialises in creating immersive shows in unique non-theatrical buildings like libraries, museums and civic spaces in the UK and USA.

Adam Taub said today, “The show is directed by Richard and Jem from Hydrocracker Theatre who specialise in creating site specific and immersive work and have collaborated extensively with major theatre festivals creating work that really moves and challenges audiences. In Jude, Kit and Declan they have a superbly talented core of actors that have captivated audiences across the theatre and film world. And with an ensemble cast drawn from drama schools across London, we have a really exciting company and we can’t wait for the opening night.”

Cast: Declan Rodgers (Winston), Kit Reeve (Julia), Jude Akuwudlike (O’Brien)

Co-Directors: Jem Wall and Richard Hahlo; Sound Designer: Thor Aswarm Set Designer: Dr Jeroen Van Dooren; Lighting Designer: Jonathan Simpson

About 1984

It is the age of total surveillance.

Everything you say or do is scrutinised and recorded. Even your innermost thoughts are probed. You cannot be too careful.

In an era when we are tracked, monitored, and influenced, Orwell’s dystopian vision has never been closer to reality.

In the magnificent setting of Hackney Town Hall (Grade II Listed, RIBA Award Winner 2018) experience the intensity of George Orwell’s gripping story.

Welcome to the Ministry of Truth.

Cast

Declan Rogers plays Winston. His theatre credits include Yes So I Said Yes, On McQuillan’s Hill (Finborough Theatre), The Birthday Party (UK and Ireland tour), Can’t Forget About You (Tron Theatre, Lyric Theatre), I’m With the Band (Traverse Theatre, UK tour), Carousel (Bush Theatre), Service (Theatre503), Hope Dies Last (Arcola Theatre), A Clockwork Orange (Rawlife Theatre), and Antigone (Lyric Theatre). His television credits include St. Mungo’s, Silent Witness, The Deceived, Six Degrees, Patrick Melrose, Good Boy, Ashes to Ashes, Cracking Crime, Primetime, and Mountbatten; and for film The Quarry, Shooting for Socrates, The Minnitts of Anabeg, You Looking at Me, Silent Valleys and Getting Lighter.

Jude Akuwudlike plays O’Brien. His theatre credits include The Dumbwaiter and A Slight Ache (Greenwich Theatre), House of Ife (Bush Theatre), Henry V (Donmar Warehouse), Three Sisters, The Overwhelming, Edmond, The Machine Wreckers, Richard II, Ion (National Theatre), Young Hamlet (Young Vic), The Two Noble Kinsmen, Pericles (Shakespeare’s Globe), The Lower Depths (Arcola Theatre), The Royale (The Tabernacle/Bush Theatre), Workshop Negative (Gate Theatre), The Crucible, Master Harold and the Boys (Bristol Old Vic), Othello (US and UK tour), Ignorance (Hampstead Theatre), Moon on a Rainbow Shawl (National Theatre, UK tour), Marching for Fausa (Royal Court Theatre), Passing Wind (Pulse Festival, New Wolsey Theatre), Great Expectations (English Touring Theatre, Watford Palace Theatre), The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Young Vic, Southbank Centre), Iya-ile (Soho Theatre), Walking Waterfall (Almeida Theatre), The Resistible Rise of Arturo UI (Lyric Hammersmith), God in Ruins (Soho Theatre, RSC), Macbeth, Pericles, The Winter’s Tale, Luminosity (RSC), Brixton Stories (RSC, Tricycle Theatre), Judgement at Nuremberg, A Long Way from Home (Tricycle Theatre Light in the Village (Traverse Theatre), Wiseguy Scapino (Theatre Clwyd), Death and the King’s Horsemen (Royal Exchange Theatre), The Fatherland (Riverside Studio), The Recruiting Officer, Our Country’s Good (Royal Court Theatre and world tour), and The Park (Sheffield Theatres). His television credits include Culprits, The Crown, Manhunt, Plebs, The A Word, Death in Paradise, Chewing Gum, Friday Night Dinner, Fortitude, Undercover, Cucumber, The Last Detective, Roger Roger, The Mahabharata, Land of Dreams, Madmen and Specialists, Downtown Lagos, Virtual Murder, Bad Girl, Sam’s Duck, Between the Lines, and A Likeness in Stone; and for film, Benediction, The Little Mermaid, Eyimofe, Beasts of No Nation, The Tempest, Touched by a Stranger, Whisper the Way of the Child, Sahara, Lucky Break, and A World Apart.

Kit Reeve plays Julia. This marks her professional stage debut. Her television credits include Project Z, Medinah; and for film Act of God, The Manor, and Weekend.

Executive Producer and founder of Pure Expression Adam Taub adapted 1984 for the stage. Previous productions include Frankenstein (UK and US tour), Einstein’s Brain (Grant Museum of Zoology) and The Animated Museum (Jewish Museum in Camden).

Richard Hahlo and Jem Wall are the Co-Artistic Directors of Hydrocracker Theatre. Their work for the company includes The New World Order (Brighton Festival, Barbican and Shoreditch Town Hall), The Erpingham Camp (Brighton Festival on Brighton Pier), Shakespeare à La Carte (Brighton Festival and BBC Radio 4), Operation Black Antler with Blast Theory (Brighton Festival, Manchester HOME and Southbank Centre) and Who Cares 2032 (Northampton Royal & Derngate).