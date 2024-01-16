Cast Set For FAITH HEALER at the Lyric Hammersmith

Performances run Thursday 14 March – Saturday 13 April 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

Cast Set For FAITH HEALER at the Lyric Hammersmith

Full casting has been announced for the powerful Faith Healer, written by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Brian Friel and directed by the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan. Named in The Stage’s Top 100 List of most influential people in theatre, Rachel O’Riordan’s direction of Faith Healer follows recent triumphs Iphigenia in Splott (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre) and Romeo & Julie (National Theatre), of which the former was voted as The Guardian’s top theatre show of 2022. A modern classic, Faith Healer is a powerful stage mystery, interrogating truth, identity and the strength of storytelling.

Starring in the production is one of Ireland’s most respected stage actors Declan Conlon,  playing Frank, who is also reuniting with director O’Riordan after previously working together on Come on Home (Abbey Theatre, Dublin). Declan is joined by Nick Holder, playing Teddy (Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre) and Justine Mitchell, whose work includes Dancing at Lughnasa (National Theatre), Channel 4 hit series Derry Girls and Sally Rooney’s Conversation with Friends (BBC), who is playing Grace.

Rachel O’Riordan, Artistic Director & CEO of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: “Faith Healer is a play I have long wanted to direct ; its exploration of the instability of truth opens up great possibilities. As one of  the most highly-regarded playwrights of our time, Friel’s play deservedly earns its status as a ‘masterpiece’. I couldn’t be prouder to be directing this Irish classic with a powerhouse cast for our audiences here in West London and beyond.”
 

Faith Healer is designed by Colin Richmond, the lighting design is by Paul Keogan, composition and sound design is by Anna Clock, and casting by Sophie Parrott CDG

Trawling through the remote and lonely villages of Ireland, Wales and Scotland is, The Fantastic Frank Hardy, who for one night only promises miracle cures for the sick and the suffering. He might just be more showman than shaman but… the promise of the impossible is irresistible.

But it’s Frank’s shapeshifting gift and proclamations that bring him into conflict with his wife Grace and manager Teddy. As they each recount their lives together, they unveil a well of fractured memories.

Brian Friel’s play Faith Healer has spellbinding allure, and powerful stage mystery; it has thrilled audiences across the world since it first opened on Broadway in 1979. 

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End

New character images have been released from the multi award-winning Hadestown, which will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024. See all the photos here!

2
Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Photo
Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known. Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

3
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On” Photo
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On”

Actor Cush Jumbo has said that audience behaviour generally has “got weirder as time has gone on”.

4
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall’s Late Night Jazz series is set to return to the venue’s Elgar Room this month, with five shows covering a range of sub-genres, from swing, jive and funk to Latin, Indian and free-form jazz. Performers include award-winning pianist Robert Mitchell’s trio Epiphany 3, Latin jazz duo Pisco Sour and versatile trombonist Laura Impallomeni with her quintet, among others.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West EndVIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch EventVIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in AprilTWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Video: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National TheatreVideo: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You