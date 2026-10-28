Cast Set For CIRQUE ALICE European Premiere

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Roast Productions and Senbla have announced the full cast of the European premiere of Cirque Alice, a brand-new show from the creators of Circus 1903. The show is at Southbank Centre this festive season from 12 December 2026 until 3 January 2027.

The full company include Layla Schillert as Alice, Darren “Dizzy” Partridge as The Mad Hatter, violinist Raphael Papo as The Cheshire Cat, Billy Ellitts as The White Rabbit, Dario Togni and Michael Togni as The Tweedles (Icarian Games), contortion quartet Enkhzaya Battogoo, Dolgorsuren Ganbold, Doljinsuren Ganbold and Shinechimeg Otgonbayar as The Caterpillar, Vladyslav Tsarov as Snap Dragonfly (flying pole), Viktor Hladchenko as The March Hare (cyr wheel), Ramadhani Brothers Ibrahim Jobu Ramadhani and Fadhili Ramadhani as The Knights (head balancing), Daniel Onofre as The Dormouse (Rolla Bolla), Veronika Ivanova as The Queen of Hearts (hand balance), Anna Stelmakh & Evgeni Slepukhin as The Flamingos (Duo Daylight), Roller-skating duo Mary Ellen Nielsen Wolfe as The White Queen and Spencer Tyce Nielsen as The White King (Duo Transcend), Lillianna Clifton, Kenya McKay-Goodridge, Mark Samaras, Ricardo Walker and Sasha Woodward are the dancers and Molly Hord is the organist.

Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll’s classic adventure bringing to life everyone’s favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.

This acclaimed, unique circus show celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser’ source of inspiration for a captivating two-hour show for all ages. The show entices audiences down the rabbit hole, with on-stage seating putting guests at the heart of the action as performers soar above the stage of The Royal Festival Hall.

Cirque Alice features aerialists and acrobats, contortionists, puppetry, special guest musical acts accompanied by a soundtrack of newly arranged remixes of classical favourites.

The Creative Team is headed by Creative Directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter with Choreography by Dane Bates, Costumes by Angela Aaron, Lighting by Hugo Mercier and Musical Arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen & Marius Christiansen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 15 Hrs 59 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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