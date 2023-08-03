Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

The tour opens at Richmond Theatre on 23 September.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Mischief has announced full casting for its forthcoming UK Tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The touring production reunites returning Mischief cast members with some courageous new recruits. The full cast line-up includes: Jake Burgum (Trevor), Jack Michael Stacey (Chris), Matthew Howell (Robert), Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis), Ciara Morris (Sandra), Theo Toksvig-Stewart (Max), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Jamie Birkett (Annie), Gareth Tempest (Jonathan) and Rosemarie Akwafo (Lucy). With understudies: Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle and Phil Yarrow. 

Opening at Richmond Theatre on 23 September, the production will visit Aylesbury, Nottingham, Liverpool, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Bath, Leeds, Cardiff, Canterbury, Newcastle, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Woking, Birmingham, Manchester and Cheltenham. 

Co-penned by Mischief’s celebrated writing trio, Henry LewisJonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? 

Meanwhile across the pond, the original Mischief team have just completed a four-month run of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City, where it received eight award nominations, winning the Drama Desk Award for ‘Best Unique Theatrical Experience’ and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for ‘Favourite New Play’. The production now heads to Los Angeles for a strictly limited five weeks at the Ahmanson Theatre, from 8 August to 10 September. 

Nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best New Comedy’ in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End runs, a season on Broadway, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two UK tours. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide. 

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Original compositions by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer. The Associate Director is Fred Gray. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd. 

Mischief’s other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Mind Mangler - Member of the Tragic Circle, Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their ‘Royal Television Society’ award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer. 

Tour Dates

Sat 23 Sep - Sun 1 Oct  
RICHMOND Theatre
Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QH
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Sun 2pm, Wed 2.30pm, Sat (30 Sep) 2.30pm  
   
Tue 3 - Sun 8 Oct  
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre
Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm, Sun 2pm  
 
Tue 10 - Sun 15 Oct  
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm, Sun 2pm
BOX OFFICE 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk
 
Tue 17 - Sat 21 Oct  
LIVERPOOL Empire
Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm  
 
Tue 24 - Sat 28 Oct  
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower
Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP
Eves: 7pm
Mats: Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm  
BOX OFFICE 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk
 
Mon 30 Oct - Sat 4 Nov  
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DE
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm  
BOX OFFICE 01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk
 
Mon 6 - Sat 11 Nov  
BATH Theatre Royal
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Wed, Thu & Sat 2.30pm  
BOX OFFICE 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
 
Mon 15 - Sat 20 Jan  
LEEDS Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU  
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 0844 848 2700 | leedsheritagetheatres.com
 
Mon 22 - Sat 27 Jan  
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL  
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm  
BOX OFFICE 029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk
 
Tue 30 Jan - Sun 4 Feb  
CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS  
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu, Sat, Sun 2.30pm  
BOX OFFICE 01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com
 
Mon 12 - Sat 17 Feb  
100 Grey St, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR  
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm  
BOX OFFICE 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk
 
Mon 19 - Sat 24 Feb  
SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre
55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA
Eves: 7.45pm
Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 3pm  
BOX OFFICE 0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk           
 
Tue 27 Feb – Sat 2 Mar 
EDINBURGH Playhouse 
18-22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Wed & Sat 2pm
 
Mon 4 – Sat 9 Mar
GLASGOW Theatre Royal
282 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 3QA
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
 
Tue 12 – Sat 16 Mar
WOKING New Victoria Theatre
The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm
 
Mon 18 – Sat 23 Mar
BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra
Suffolk Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4DS
Eves: 7.30pm
Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm 
 
Tue 26 – Sun 31 Mar
MANCHESTER Opera House
3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
Eves: Tue – Sat 7.30pm 
Mats: Fri & Sat 2.30pm, Sun 2pm
 
Tue 9 – Sun 14 Apr
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre
10 Regent Street, Cheltenham, Glos GL50 1HQ
Eves: Tue – Sat 7.30pm  
Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm, Sun 2pm 
BOX OFFICE 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk



