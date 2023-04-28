Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Revealed For UNDER THE KUNDE TREE at Southwark Playhouse

Performances run from 24 May – Saturday 17 June

Apr. 28, 2023  
The cast has been announced for the world premiere of Under the Kundè Tree, an empowering production set during the 'Hidden War' of Cameroonian Independence in the 1950s, coming to Southwark Playhouse. Writer Clarisse Makundul was inspired by her grandmother's generation in Cameroon to highlight the challenges that women faced every day during this violent and turbulent period, which is an overlooked and unknown part of world history.

The cast includes award-winning actress Selina Jones (Raised by Wolves, HBO Max; KAOS, Netflix; An Unfinished Man, Yard Theatre); Fode Simbo (Andor, Disney+; Vigil, BBC; Fisherman's Friends: One and All, Entertainment Film); Amma-Afi Osei (Red Brick, VAULT Festival; The Poison Belt, Jermyn Street Theatre); Yinka Awoni (I May Destroy You and This Is Going to Hurt, BBC; Last Christmas, Universal Pictures); and Clarisse Makundul (Paris Memories, Pathé; Women of Troy, Arcola Theatre).

Directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye, Under the Kundè Tree follows a young woman, Sara, struggling to balance her heart's desire and the pressure to fulfil traditional familial obligations during a time of conflict and the fight for decolonisation. The drama tackles issues of colonialism, family, love, identity and freedom, grappling with these important topics that have significant contemporary relevance.

Under the Kundè Tree is the only production in the UK to explore the Cameroonian Independence War through the lens of women. The conflict is often called the 'Hidden War', as it never made global headlines and to this day isn't taught in schools around the world. This powerful production highlights this important moment in the decolonisation of Africa, and the history of Cameroon and its people.




