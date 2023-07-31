Cast Revealed For UK Tour of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Casting has been announced for the UK And Ireland tour of Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK. The production will star Malcolm James as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins as The Actor, opening at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023.

Malcolm James returns to The Woman in Black having first played Arthur Kipps on a UK Tour and then at the Fortune Theatre. His other West End credits include The Mousetrap at St. Martin's Theatre and Volpone at The National Theatre. His on-screen credits include HBO's My Dinner with Herve, Secret Invasion on Disney+, the BBC's Doctors and EastEnders, ITV's Coronation Street and The Bill. On radio he has been heard on Letters to an Icon, The History Man and several afternoon dramas all on BBC Radio 4.

Mark Hawkins first played The Actor in The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre and The Madinat Theatre. His other theatrical credits include The Railway Children at Kings Cross Theatre, Julius Caesar at The Globe, the UK tour of Lady Chatterley's Lover and the international tour of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. His television credits include HBO's The Nevers and ITV's Vera.

The tour cast is completed by Jon de Ville (The Sound of Music UK Tour, Netflix's Scoop, BBC's Strike) as understudy Arthur Kipps and Dominic Price (The Woman in Black) as understudy The Actor.

Over 33-years THE WOMAN IN BLACK played over 13,000 performances in the West End and has been seen by over 7-million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Following a Christmas production in 1987 at a pub in Scarborough, THE WOMAN IN BLACK was brought to Hammersmith's Lyric Theatre in January 1989. Reviews were sufficiently encouraging (apart from The Independent, who regretted the production's inability to incorporate a live dog) to warrant a West End run. Its West End tour started at the Strand (now Novello) Theatre in March and moved to the Playhouse in April, finally lodging at the Fortune on June 7, 1989.

Throughout the production's run in the West End and during its many tours the producer has been determined to keep ticket prices within the range of students and young people. This policy will continue in whatever form the play and production take in the future.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tickets for THE WOMAN IN BLACK from Wednesday 6 – Saturday 9 September are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2023

Wolverhampton Grand

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER 2023

Cardiff New Theatre

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/tickets-woman-in-black-cardiff-2023

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Billingham Forum

https://forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 3 – SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023

Buxton Opera House

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/the-woman-in-black

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER 2023

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023

Palace Theatre, Southend

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/online/tickets-the-woman-in-black-southend-2023

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 31 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2023

Blackpool Grand

https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/the-woman-in-black

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 – SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2023

Malvern Festival Theatre

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/category/stage/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023

Richmond Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/richmond-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023

Poole Lighthouse

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER – SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black-2023/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 – SATURDAY 30 DECEMBER 2023

Liverpool Playhouse

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/the-woman-in-black

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 – SATURDAY 13 JANUARY 2024

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-the-woman-in-black-swindon-2024

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 15 – SATURDAY 20 JANUARY 2024

Theatre Royal, Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 22 – SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024

Hall for Cornwall

https://hallforcornwall.co.uk/playhouse-tickets-shows/the-woman-in-black/about-the-show

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 30 JANUARY – SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY 2024

Grand Opera House, York

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/grand-opera-house-york/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 – SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 2 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Brighton

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/theatre-royal-brighton/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 4 – SATURDAY 9 MARCH 2024

Regent Theatre, Ipswich

https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 11 – SATURDAY 16 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Bath

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/theatre-royal-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 2 – SATURDAY 6 APRIL 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-woman-in-black/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 – SATURDAY 13 APRIL 2024

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 16 – SATURDAY 20 APRIL 2024

Wycombe Swan

https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-the-woman-in-black-wycombe-2024

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 23 – SATURDAY 27 APRIL 2024

Crewe Lyceum Theatre

https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-the-woman-in-black-crewe-2024

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SATURDAY 4 MAY 2024

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

www.belgrade.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 13 – SATURDAY 18 MAY 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 MAY 2024

Millennium Forum, Derry

https://etickets.millenniumforum.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 MAY – SATURDAY 1 JUNE 2024

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/events/the-woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW