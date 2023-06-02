Cast Revealed For The Royal Court's CUCKOO

The Royal Court Theatre in partnership with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse have announced the cast of Olivier and BAFTA-Award winning playwright Michael Wynne’s dark comedy Cuckoo. Royal Court Artistic Director, Vicky Featherstone directs Michelle Butterly, Emma Harrison, Sue Jenkins and Jodie McNee. Michael was born in Birkenhead and the production is set in the writer’s hometown with an all-Scouse cast.

Cuckoo runs at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Thursday 6 July to Saturday 19 August 2023, before transferring to Liverpool Everyman from Wednesday 6 to Saturday 23 September 2023. Press night is on Wednesday 12 July 2023 at 7pm at The Royal Court Theatre.

Cuckoo is designed by Peter McKintosh, with lighting design by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Nick Powell.

“I do love some David Attenborough, but even he can be a bit of a miz bag now, always going on about climate change … You don’t want to think about the end of the world before you go to bed on a Sunday night.”

Doreen and her two grown up daughters sit at the table – eating fish and chips, distracted by their phones.

Upstairs, 17–year-old Megyn has locked herself in her grandmother’s bedroom and refuses to come out. And no one is entirely sure why…

Michael Wynne’s dark comedy explores the safety of home and the different ways we cope in our increasingly uncertain world.

Cuckoo has been generously supported by a lead gift from Charles Holloway.

Further support has been received from members of our Production Circle.

There will be a post-show talk with Michael Wynne on Tuesday 18 July 2023.

Playwright Michael Wynne said: “Cuckoo follows three generations of a matriarchal family as they try to live their lives in what can feel like difficult and crazy times. They’re dealing with financial insecurity, economic decline, all pervasive technology and the potential impact of climate change - amongst other things.

I was interested in exploring how different generations discuss issues and how having opposing opinions has become much more fraught - even within close families.

The last few years have taken their toll on all of us and I came across this term historical narcissism. It forces us to question whether this really is the worst period of modern times, or if it’s just the way we’re living our lives - with news flashes pinged to us at all hours etc … or are we lacking in perspective?

This might sound quite heavy but fundamentally it’s a comedy about a family trying to get on with their lives and each other.

We’re also taking Sloane Square to Birkenhead and it’s going to be great to have the Liverpool dialect on stage - with a fully authentic all Scouse cast - before we head up to Merseyside.”