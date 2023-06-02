Cast Revealed For The Royal Court's CUCKOO

The show runs at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, before transferring to Liverpool Everyman.

By:
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

The Royal Court Theatre in partnership with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse have announced the cast of Olivier and BAFTA-Award winning playwright Michael Wynne’s dark comedy Cuckoo. Royal Court Artistic Director, Vicky Featherstone directs Michelle Butterly, Emma Harrison, Sue Jenkins and Jodie McNee. Michael was born in Birkenhead and the production is set in the writer’s hometown with an all-Scouse cast. 

Cuckoo runs at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Thursday 6 July to Saturday 19 August 2023, before transferring to Liverpool Everyman  from Wednesday 6 to Saturday 23 September 2023. Press night is on Wednesday 12 July 2023 at 7pm at The Royal Court Theatre

Cuckoo is designed by Peter McKintosh, with lighting design by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Nick Powell

“I do love some David Attenborough, but even he can be a bit of a miz bag now, always going on about climate change … You don’t want to think about the end of the world before you go to bed on a Sunday night.”  

Doreen and her two grown up daughters sit at the table – eating fish and chips, distracted by their phones. 

Upstairs, 17–year-old Megyn has locked herself in her grandmother’s bedroom and refuses to come out. And no one is entirely sure why… 

Michael Wynne’s dark comedy explores the safety of home and the different ways we cope in our increasingly uncertain world. 

Cuckoo has been generously supported by a lead gift from Charles Holloway. 

Further support has been received from members of our Production Circle.

There will be a post-show talk with Michael Wynne on Tuesday 18 July 2023.

Playwright Michael Wynne said: “Cuckoo follows three generations of a matriarchal family as they try to live their lives in what can feel like difficult and crazy times. They’re dealing with financial insecurity, economic decline, all pervasive technology and the potential impact of climate change - amongst other things.

I was interested in exploring how different generations discuss issues and how having opposing opinions has become much more fraught - even within close families. 

The last few years have taken their toll on all of us and I came across this term historical narcissism. It forces us to question whether this really is the worst period of modern times, or if it’s just the way we’re living our lives - with news flashes pinged to us at all hours etc … or are we lacking in perspective?

This might sound quite heavy but fundamentally it’s a comedy about a family trying to get on with their lives and each other.

We’re also taking Sloane Square to Birkenhead and it’s going to be great to have the Liverpool dialect on stage - with a fully authentic all Scouse cast - before we head up to Merseyside.”




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Full Cast Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and the Unicorn Theatre announced the full cast and creative team for The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over, revised and directed by Jennifer Tang. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Review: I FOUND MY HORN, Riverside Studios Photo
Review: I FOUND MY HORN, Riverside Studios

In a new revival of I Found My Horn at west London’s Riverside Studios – co-written by Jonathan Guy Lewis and Jasper Rees, both lapsed horn players ­­– the audience is provided with ample reasons to think about taking up that violin, double bass or even fiendishly tricky French horn again.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh Awarded Freedom of the City of London Photo
Sir Cameron Mackintosh Awarded Freedom of the City of London

The world’s most prolific producer of musicals in theatre history has received the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall today (June 1), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to musical theatre.

Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre Photo
Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that Indhu Rubasingham will step down as Artistic Director of the company, leaving early 2024, having led the company for over a decade.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Windsor Theatre RoyalPhotos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Windsor Theatre Royal
Photos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at SonningPhotos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn TheatreFull Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn Theatre
Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln TheatreIndhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You