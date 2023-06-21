Cast Revealed For Derren Brown's UNBELIEVABLE

Internationally acclaimed psychological illusionist Derren Brown has announced his first-ever cast for his brand-new show UNBELIEVABLE, which opens in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre, Piccadilly Circus on 19 September 2023. UNBELIEVABLE is a Mercury Theatre co-production with Vaudeville Productions and Kenny Wax Ltd.

After decades of appearing on stage solo, this will be the first-ever time that one of Derren's shows will be performed by a cast rather than himself.

UNBELIEVABLE will be a magic show like no other. The Company of multi-talented performers will bring to life on stage an evening of bewildering trickery fusing the best of theatre and music with jaw dropping illusions never before seen on a West End stage. The cast - UNBELIEVABLE's Magic Company, will play multiple roles while the audience will be the production's beating heart. Derren is asking any audience member who is prepared to possibly be part of the show to express their interest at the time of booking.

Speaking on the UNBELIEVABLE cast, Derren Brown said: “This cast has been hand selected for their range of talents and skills. It's no mean feat casting a show that requires performers to act, dance, and perform magic, and this exciting young cast will no-doubt be able to transport people into a totally new theatrical world.”

The cast includes:

Samuel Creasey: Winner of Critics Circle Theatre Awards 2021 Most Promising Newcomer; Young Shepherd in The Winter's Tale at Shakespeare's Globe and Malcolm Polstead in The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage at The Bridge Theatre

Simon Lipkin: Buddy in Elf The Musical at Dominion Theatre; Brian in Brian & Roger at Menier Chocolate Factory and Mr Poppy in Nativity! At Eventim Apollo

Hannah Price: Lauren and Super Swing in Kinky Boots at the Queens Theatre, Hornchurch; Vanity in Beauty and the Beast at City Varieties, Leeds and Maria Elena Holly in Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story in the UK Tour

Rhys Shone: Stomp in the West End and on the world tour, Pepper in the inaugural cast of Mamma Mia! On the Royal Caribbean

The show will include five West End debuts from upcoming stage stars including:

Laura Andresen Guimarães: Othello at The Watermill Theatre; Swallows & Armenians at Cumbria Opera Group; and Off the Block at Rabble Theatre 2022 & 2023

Alexander Bean: the Voice of Good Morning Britain, One Man Two Guvnors at Bolton Octagon, Liverpool Playhouse and The Tempest for Wildcard Theatre at The Pleasance

Samuel Brenton: NewsRevue at Canal Café Theatre

Yolanda Ovide: winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama at The British Web Awards in 2021 for her performance of Juliet in The Shakespeare Republic #AllTheWebsAStage; Groan Ups, UK Tour; Jitney at The Old Vic

Emily Redlaff: Singer and dancer for P&O Britannia Cruise Line and Choir during One Young World Opening Ceremony, Royal Albert Hall

Izalni Batista Nascimento Junior: Brazilian trumpet player who has played with artists and musical groups including: Friendly Fires, Urban Soul Orchestra, Maelo Ruiz, TV and film includes: The Voice UK, The Crown, Pretty Red Dress and See How They Run.

Created, written and directed by UK stage and screen phenomenon Derren Brown, and long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor.

Full Creative Team includes:

Conceived by Andrew O'Connor

Directed and Written by Derren Brown, Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor

Steinmeyer Design: Illusion Designer

Hayley Grindle: Set & Costume Design

Natasha Chivers: Lighting Design

Nicola T. Chang: Sound Design

Simon Wainwright: Projection Design

Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe: Choreography and Movement

Charlie O'Connor: Music

Harry Blumenau: Casting Director

Harry De Cruz: Magic Consultant

Kenny Wax Ltd: General Management

Mercury Theatre Colchester: Co-Producer

John Dalston: Executive Producer

Derren Brown will not appear on stage in Unbelievable.