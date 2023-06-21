Cast Revealed For James Graham's BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF at Royal Court Liverpool

Performances run from 15 September - 28 October 2023.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

40 years after Alan Bleasdale's ground-breaking television series was essential viewing, Stockroom and Liverpool's Royal Court are delighted to present an unmissable, powerful new adaptation by James Graham, writer of the hit BBC series Sherwood.

This is 80s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance.

Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find the jobs, avoid the 'sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.

Casting has been announced and will comprise  Andrew Schofield (Blood Brothers, Scully) as George, Barry Sloane (Pleasureland - C4, Jerusalem – Royal Court), as Yosser, Mark Womack, (Emmerdale - ITV, Good Cop - BBC) as Dixie,  George Caple (Doctor Who- BBC, Homebaked - Liverpool's Royal Court) as Snowie, Kevin and other parts, Dominic Carter (Coronation Street - ITV, Game of Thrones - HBO) various , Helen Carter (The Flint Street Nativity – Liverpool Everyman, Top Girls – Royal Court) as Miss Sutcliffe and other roles, Aron Julius (DCI Banks ITV, As You Like It – Soho Place) as Loggo, Oliver Mawdsley (The Comedy of Errors – more or less -  Stephen Joseph) various, Nathan McMullen (Misfits – E4) as Chrissie and Lauren O'Neil, (This House – National Theatre, The Twilight Zone – Almeida) as Angie and other roles.

Kevin Fearon, Executive Producer, Liverpool's Royal Court says, “For a producing theatre in Liverpool it doesn't get any bigger or better than this. To be able to bring together two of the country's finest writers on such an important piece of drama is a hugely exciting opportunity for Liverpool's Royal Court. Everyone in the building is excited about this incredible show and our job now is to make it something we can all be proud of.”


Nathan McMullen                    Chrissie

Barry Sloane                           Yosser

Mark Womack                         Dixie

Aron Julius                              Loggo 

Andrew Schofield                    George

George Caple                         Snowie, Kevin, Scotty 

Helen Carte                             Miss Sutcliffe, Freda, Margaret

Lauren O'Neil                          Angie, Jean, Lawton, Student

 Dominic Carter                       Molloy, Marley, Catholic Priest

Oliver Mawdsley                     Moss, Angelican Reverend 

Liverpool's Royal Court is a unique theatre success story. Alongside our mission to breathe life back into every corner of our much-loved city centre building, we've also created a truly Liverpudlian theatre venue with loyal audiences who adore a big night out. Dedicated to the people and stories of our city, a trip to the Royal Court is about great entertainment before, during and after the show. But we're not the only ones delivering great nights out in Liverpool, and we're proud to be part of a citywide theatre family that loves telling stories just as much as we do. The theatre is dedicated to breaking down barriers all over the city with a free to access Youth Theatre and Community Choir reaching people that otherwise would never be able to take part in theatre.

Stockroom is a writers' room for theatre, and the Stockroom Artists produce new work for midscale stages around the country.   Dedicated to script creation and a radical new approach to playwriting, the company is a creative hub with over 25 years' experience finding some of the nation's most influential writers.  The writers room comprises a team of six diverse salaried theatre makers who pool their individual expertise to create new plays for audiences across the UK. The company partners with theatres around the country to create shows that celebrate story and the live experience. 

Stockroom believes strongly in social justice and works hard to maintain a diverse and open creative space, working with creatives from all backgrounds but focussing on those who have socio-economic barriers that make hard for them to work as artists in this industry.




