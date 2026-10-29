Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cast Announced for GLOBAL MAJORITY at Bush Theatre
The Tony Craze Award-winning writer's new play stars Jeremy Ang Jones, Edward Baker-Duly, Cade Brannan, and Poppy Gilbert.
The Bush Theatre has announced the cast for Global Majority, a new play by Tony Craze Award-winning writer Chris Fung (The Society for New Cuisine), running from November 25, 2026, through January 16, 2027, with a press night on December 1.
Jeremy Ang Jones, Edward Baker-Duly, Cade Brannan and Poppy Gilbert will star in the production, directed by Rupert Hands (End of the Rainbow). The play is a co-production between Fun Guy Theatre, Gabriella Sills Productions and Bush Theatre.
Described as an unflinching thriller exploring twisted family loyalty, elite power structures and the sacrifices required to gain influence, Global Majority follows Brian Tran as he undergoes an interview that could make him the world's most powerful leader.
As the interview tests become increasingly brutal, Brian must confront the consequences of failure and the personal cost of pursuing power.
Set against a backdrop of declining public trust in politicians and democratic institutions, the play examines what individuals are willing to sacrifice to gain acceptance within powerful institutions.
The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Peiyao Wang, lighting designer Simeon Miller, sound designer Kieran Lucas, video designer Dave Anderson, costume supervisor Esther Burt, casting director Stuart Burt and fight director Kev McCurdy.
Global Majority will play Monday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with selected Wednesday and Saturday matinees throughout the run. The production will also offer relaxed, BSL-interpreted, captioned and audio-described performances, including touch tours.
Standard tickets range from £15 to £45, with concessions available for eligible patrons. Under-30s and local residents can access additional ticket discounts through the theatre's free membership program.
Tickets are available at bushtheatre.co.uk or through the box office at 020 8743 5050.
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