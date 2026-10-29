Cast Announced for GLOBAL MAJORITY at Bush Theatre

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The Bush Theatre has announced the cast for Global Majority, a new play by Tony Craze Award-winning writer Chris Fung (The Society for New Cuisine), running from November 25, 2026, through January 16, 2027, with a press night on December 1.

Jeremy Ang Jones, Edward Baker-Duly, Cade Brannan and Poppy Gilbert will star in the production, directed by Rupert Hands (End of the Rainbow). The play is a co-production between Fun Guy Theatre, Gabriella Sills Productions and Bush Theatre.

Described as an unflinching thriller exploring twisted family loyalty, elite power structures and the sacrifices required to gain influence, Global Majority follows Brian Tran as he undergoes an interview that could make him the world's most powerful leader.

As the interview tests become increasingly brutal, Brian must confront the consequences of failure and the personal cost of pursuing power.

Set against a backdrop of declining public trust in politicians and democratic institutions, the play examines what individuals are willing to sacrifice to gain acceptance within powerful institutions.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Peiyao Wang, lighting designer Simeon Miller, sound designer Kieran Lucas, video designer Dave Anderson, costume supervisor Esther Burt, casting director Stuart Burt and fight director Kev McCurdy.

Global Majority will play Monday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with selected Wednesday and Saturday matinees throughout the run. The production will also offer relaxed, BSL-interpreted, captioned and audio-described performances, including touch tours.

Standard tickets range from £15 to £45, with concessions available for eligible patrons. Under-30s and local residents can access additional ticket discounts through the theatre's free membership program.

Tickets are available at bushtheatre.co.uk or through the box office at 020 8743 5050.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 04 Hrs 43 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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