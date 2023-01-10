Cast Announced For the Royal Opera's IL TROVATORE

The Royal Opera has announced that Riccardo Massi will perform the role of Manrico in Adele Thomas's new production of Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13 and 16 June 2023. Massi shares the role with Gregory Kunde who performs the role on 21, 24, 27, 29 June and 2 July as scheduled.

Born in Italy, Massi made his Royal Opera debut as Mario Cavaradossi in Tosca (2014), a role he reprised at Covent Garden in 2016, 2018 and 2021. Garnering success performing in works by Puccini and Verdi, Massi previously performed the role of Manrico for Bayerische Staatsoper, Munich, and Canadian Opera Company. Massi has also performed internationally at Metropolitan Opera New York, Royal Swedish Opera, Zurich Opera, La Scala, Milan, Liceu Opera Barcelona, and Salzburg Festival.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.