Cast Announced For WORD-PLAY By Rabiah Hussain at the Royal Court Theatre

Kosar Ali, Mariam Haque, Maimuna Memon, Laurence Ubong Williams and Ragevan Vasan have been cast in Word-Play, written by Rabiah Hussain and directed by Nimmo Ismail.

Word-Play is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting by Jamie Platt, sound design by Melanie Wilson, video design by Daberechi Ukoha-Kalu and movement direction by Ken Nakajima. Ellie Fulcher is dramaturg.

"We've got another 10 minutes before shit really hits the fan."

In the Downing Street Press Office an emergency meeting has been called. The Prime Minister has been ad-libbing on live tv (again) and his words are going viral. There are accusations of Islamophobia, and demands for an apology; but as the team debates what to do next, it's already too late. His words have found their way to dinner parties, bus journeys and newspaper columns across the nation - and not everyone is angry.

Rabiah Hussain's new play explores how language seeps into public consciousness and reverberates with far-reaching consequences that will last for generations.

"History always ripples on. Even if we don't realise it."

There will be a post-show talk with Rabiah Hussain on Wednesday 12 October 2022.