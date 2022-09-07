Cast Announced For Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, and Lineup Announced For Christmas At The Lyric

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced principal casting for this year's highly anticipated pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly with Emmanuel Akwafo playing Dame Trott, Maddison Bulleyment playing Jill, Jodie Jacobs playing Fleshcreep, Leah St Luce playing Jack and Finlay McGuigan playing Simon. Nicholai La Barrie's production opens on Saturday 26 November, with previews from Saturday 19 November, and runs until Saturday 07 January 2023. Further ensemble casting to be announced at a later date.

Further festivities at the Lyric continue with the return of Raymond Briggs' critically acclaimed Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles running from Wednesday 23 November to Saturday 31 December. Directed by Emma Earle, the production is filled with live music and puppetry and is perfect for under 6-year-olds and their families.

Internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe, also returns to the Lyric for two nights only following a three-year break for a night of festive jazz and a Christmas party to remember. Expect special guests, gospel choirs, brass bands and singalongs.

Set and Costume Designer: Good Teeth; Choreographer: Arielle Smith; Lighting Designer: Elliot Griggs; Composer and Arranger: Corin Buckeridge; Sound Designer: Nick Manning; Musical Director: Adam Gerber; Casting Director: Lotte Hines CDG; Casting Assistant: Lilly Mackie; Associate Sound Designer: Jet Sharp; Assistant Director: Tyler Holland.

Join Jack and the gang for a climb of a lifetime as they battle giants and thorny baddies in hopes of bringing 'glory glory' back to Hammersmith.

'Fee-fi-fo-fum', Fleshcreep wants money from Jack and her mum. And if they don't cough up, he's going to take everything they've got and feed them to the evil giant in the sky. To save them from their fate, Jack swaps their beloved Daisy the cow (who can sing like no udder) for a bag of magic beans. But little do they know; a soaring adventure awaits...

Expect beanstalk climbing, giant defeating, golden egg laying, extreme skateboarding, milk explosions, singing cows, some absolutely outrageous outfits and of course Beyoncé!

"The Lyric Hammersmith panto has a reputation as the coolest Christmas show in town" - WhatsOnStage



Nicholai La Barrie, Associate Director (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre) and Director (Jack and the Beanstalk) said:

"Jack and the Beanstalk is going to be funny, joyous and full of Christmas magic. One of the great things about getting to make a panto at the Lyric is that we get to speak to our West London community and make a show for all to enjoy. This show is for everyone to sing and dance along to, and we can't wait to hear kids laugh as loud as they like. We want the whole family to have the best time in the theatre, and for this to be an unforgettable experience."

Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly, writers (Jack and the Beanstalk) said:

"Jack and the Beanstalk is bursting full of adventure and magic - it's the perfect combo for a festive night out with some quintessential panto surprises thrown into the mix too!"

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director and CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said:

"The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's much loved annual pantomime has become a West London favourite. Now in its 13th year, it continues to attract audiences of all ages from West London and beyond. Newly adapted by co-writers Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly, Jack and the Beanstalk is the first panto directed by our Associate Director, Nicholai La Barrie. I am so thrilled for audiences to watch and experience this magical festive show, which our talented production team and artists have dreamt up."