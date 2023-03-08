Cast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre

This spring, The Turbine Theatre will host a reworked version of the iconic cult musical, which previously ran at The Other Palace in 2018, and in concert form at the London Palladium in 2016.

A thrilling, high-energy 80s-inspired British musical with a superhero-sized heart and an uplifting score.

A show where geeks rule, dreams do come true, and everyone finds the superhero inside themselves.

Leading the cast, as our unlikely hero, Eugene, is Elliott Evans (Kiln - A New Musical) with his two best friends Janey and Feris being played by Jaina Brock-Patel (SIX The Musical) and James Hameed (Be More Chill).

Completing the cast is Naomi Alade (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) as Eugenie (Swing), Dominic Andersen (What's New Pussycat?) as Gerhard/Tough Man/Dad, Joseph Beach (Ortistic Augasm) as Evil Lord Hector, Lara Denning (Matilda) as Lex, Louis Doran (Bugsy Malone) as Eugenie (Swing), Maddison Firth (Heathers The Musical) as Carrie/Super-Hot Lady, Sebastian Harwood (Treason The Musical In Concert) as Eugenie (Swing) and Rhys Taylor (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Theo/Space Diva.

Boasting a pulsating soundtrack, streamed by millions and heard across 125 countries, Eugenius! is a hilarious love letter to the iconic movies, comic books and nostalgia of the 80's. A champion of the underdog, a place where anyone can become the hero. With our legion of Eugenies we're set to prove that together we are mighty.