Carrie Hope Fletcher Talks Cast Album, Rehearsal Process and More About Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA

'I keep saying that we're going to be the most well-prepared cast to ever go into the first day of rehearsals,' the star shared.

Carrie Hope Fletcher recently spoke with the BBC, sharing details about Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming production of Cinderella!

Check out the full story HERE!

Cinderella is currently set to open in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in spring 2021. Fletcher shared details about the show's costumes, revealing:

"She definitely has two looks...There will be slippers, yes. And I think this Cinderella will tell you, quite bluntly, that they will make your feet bleed."

About the process of working with Andrew Lloyd Webber, she shared:

"Like, the songs were still being written so you get called in and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be sat at the piano and he'll say, 'How does this sit in your voice?' And I'd like, 'It's great but it could be a little bit higher.'"

Fletcher hopes that the cast album, which released its first single 'Bad Cinderella' today, will help draw audience members in prior to the opening of the show:

"It's reminiscent of the days of Jesus Christ Superstar, when the album came out before the show began... I think it's just a great way to involve an audience - because tickets are expensive and you don't really want to risk going to see something you're not going to like.

"So I'm hoping that people will love it so much that they're like, 'Oh my God, this is something that I just have to see for myself.'"

