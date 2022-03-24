Camille Cottin to Make West End Debut in ENO's THE HANDMAID'S TALE

This April, the César-nominated actor Camille Cottin will join the cast of the English National Opera's (ENO) new production of The Handmaid's Tale at the London Coliseum. Collaborating with a cast of world-class opera singers, Camille will be making her West End debut acting in her first opera.

In this highly anticipated new staging of The Handmaid's Tale opera, Camille will be performing the non-singing role of Professor Piexoto, a historian and the Director of the 20th and 21st century archives at Cambridge University presenting a lecture in the future about the dystopian Republic of Gilead, where the opera is set.

Camille is internationally recognised for her performance as the charismatic Andrea Martel in the hit television series, Call My Agent!. Currently she can be seen in the multi-award-winning BBC America drama series Killing Eve alongside Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Recent projects include Ridley Scott's House of Gucci and Tom McCarthy's Stillwater.

This powerful new production of Poul Ruders' The Handmaid's Tale is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal novel and dystopian masterpiece. This rarely staged opera was last performed at the London Coliseum in 2003 when it received its first English language debut.

The Handmaid's Tale is set in a totalitarian state in which women, stripped of their identities and rights, are subjected to the whims of a patriarchal republic. This thought-provoking work magnifies the issues of state control and the fragility of freedom.

Camille will be joined on the London Coliseum stage by mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey singing the role of Offred, soprano Emma Bell as Aunt Lydia, bass-baritone Robert Hayward as The Commander, contralto Avery Amereau as Serena Joy, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Nick, soprano Rhian Lois as Janine/Ofwarren, soprano Pumeza Matshikiza as Moira, soprano Elin Pritchard as Ofglen, mezzo-soprano Madeleine Shaw as Rita, tenor Alan Oke as The Doctor, mezzo-soprano Susan Bickley as Offred's Mother, and tenor John Findon as Luke.

Known for her commitment to modern works, the ENO's Artistic Director, Annilese Miskimmon will be making her ENO directorial debut with The Handmaid's Tale. Joining the award-winning ENO Orchestra in the pit is the acclaimed Portuguese conductor Joana Carneiro who is highly sought after for her specialism in contemporary works.

Annemarie Woods is the Set and Costume Designer, Paule Constable is the Lighting Designer, Imogen Knight is the Movement Director and Intimacy Coordinator, Akhila Krishnan is the Video Designer, and Yvonne Gilbert is the Sound Designer.

The Handmaid's Tale opens on Friday 8 April for 4 performances: April 8, 12, 14 at 19.30. April 10 at 15.00.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*) *£2.25 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings.

The suggested age guidance for The Handmaid's Tale is 15+.