Cameron Mackintosh Calls Out Government for Lack of Action After Destruction at Wyndham's Theatre

Much of England is still devastated over the results of the Euro 2020 final, and the same goes for London theatre empresario Cameron Mackintosh. According to the Times, the West End producer and theatre wrote a letter to Boris Johnson calling out a lack of action from police and government following "chaos" and destruction at the Wyndam's Theatre during Sunday's football match.

Mackintosh wrote: "The scenes of devastation outside some of our most cherished listed theatre buildings, and the wholly inadequate care and protection from those in authority, is a grim metaphor for the way in which government has treated commercial theatre since March 2020. Time and again, and in stark contrast to other industries in the UK and the multimillion-dollar US federal aid grants awarded to help reopen Broadway theatres and productions, we have simply been left to fend for ourselves: strongly encouraged to open and then closed down again; largely denied direct financial help; and met with impediment in our urgent plea for help to solve the crippling uncertainty caused by unworkable isolation rules and unobtainable insurance."

A letter from Sir Cameron Mackintosh to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/pKwsL8xfJa - Delfont Mackintosh (@DMTWestEnd) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, UK government confirmed earlier this week that remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted from 19 July in England, UK theatres are looking forward to welcoming back audiences.

Fiona Allan, President of UK Theatre, said: "We are relieved to hear that theatres in England can open from 19 July. This will hopefully be a turning point on the road to recovery and longer-term financial viability for our world-leading sector. We recognise that for theatres in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland their date for full reopening is still some way off, however - and that this frustrating lack of consistency makes planning UK-wide tours extremely difficult."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos