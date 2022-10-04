Callum Scott Howells and Janet McTeer to Star in Upcoming National Theatre Productions

The National Theatre has announced upcoming programming, starring Callum Scott Howells, Janet McTeer and Fay Ripley; including three new productions, Shakespeare In Schools and a US tour.

Romeo and Julie, a new play by Gary Owen and a co-production with Sherman Theatre, opens in the Dorfman theatre in February. The cast includes Catrin Aaron, Paul Brennen, Anita Reynolds, Callum Scott Howells and Rosie Sheehy.

Simon Stone (Yerma, Young Vic) makes his National Theatre debut in the Lyttelton theatre in February, directing his striking new play Phaedra after Euripides, Seneca and Racine. Janet McTeer (Ozark) takes the title role alongside Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) who both make their UK stage debuts.

Standing at the Sky's Edge, a co-production with Sheffield Theatres in association with Various Productions, will transfer to the Olivier theatre in February 2023 as it makes its London premiere following a return to the Crucible Theatre this winter.

Tickets for Phaedra, Standing at the Sky's Edge and Romeo and Julie go on sale to the public on Thursday 20 October.

In the Dorfman theatre from November, Indhu Rubasingham will direct the previously announced world premiere of April De Angelis' biting new comedy, Kerry Jackson. Fay Ripley plays Kerry, owner of a new restaurant in fashionable Walthamstow. Wearing her working-class roots as a badge of honour, Kerry navigates the local characters in a bid to make the tapas restaurant a success - without losing herself in the process. Madeline Appiah, Michael Fox, Michael Gould, Kitty Hawthorne and Gavin Spokes complete the company.

An energetic retelling of Shakespeare's most well-known tragedy, Hamlet will return to the Dorfman theatre in March and as part of a tour to 5,000 pupils in state schools in six areas. Education packages to support teaching of the production are available for primary schools and include workshops, training and teacher resources.

Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane is touring the UK and Ireland from December, direct from the West End, visiting 29 towns and cities for a total of 40 weeks.

Featuring an ensemble cast of 17, the tour will open at The Lowry in Salford where it will play over Christmas (12 December 2022-7 January 2023), before visiting a further 28 venues up to September 2023. Casting is to be announced. Check oceanonstage.com for full touring schedule and to book tickets.

Bill Kenwright presents a Theatr Clwyd and National Theatre production of Home, I'm Darling. This new production begins an extensive national tour opening at Theatre Royal Windsor on 25 January 2023, with further venues to be announced.

Starring BAFTA award winner Jessica Ransom (Doc Martin, Armstrong and Miller, Horrible Histories) as Judy, this sparkling, thought-provoking comedy by Laura Wade (Posh, The Riot Club) is about one woman's quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife. Further casting to be announced.

A co-production with Neal Street Productions, The Lehman Trilogy is returning to London's West End, playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 January to 20 May 2023 for a strictly limited season. The Lehman Trilogy won a total of five 2022 Tony Awards - including Best Play and Best Director - making it the most awarded play on Broadway this season.

Tickets, including information about assisted performances, can be booked via thelehmantrilogy.com

Emma Rice returns with Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, adapted from Emily Brontë's legendary novel. Interspersed with music, dance, passion and hope, Emma Rice catapults Brontë's brooding love story into an intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time.

This production will run at St Ann's Warehouse, Brooklyn, New York from 14 October to 6 November 2022, before continuing to tour the US.

Photo Credit: Wolf Marloh