Cadogan Hall Resumes Indoor Live Performances

Cadogan Hall will present live performances with a socially distanced audience beginning Wednesday, 30 September.

Cadogan Hall is resuming live indoor performances with socially distanced audiences from Wednesday 30 September. Throughout the rest of the year, the Hall will host a series of concerts and events with its usual range of genres and offer for everyone, including three performances from players from resident ensemble the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the EFG London Jazz Festival.

Adam McGinlay, Managing Director of Cadogan Hall says: 'The time has come to open our doors and welcome back our audience. Although we have been able to host recordings, rehearsals and broadcast since they were permissible in July, it feels fantastic to have some live events again. We're ready, but the big question is: are the concert-going public ready? This initial series has a great mix of concerts: there is something for everyone, plus Cadogan Hall is somewhere which customers trust and support. We look forward to reconnecting artists with audiences in a safe, responsible and comfortable environment.'

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is excited to be returning to its home ground for a series of lunchtime concerts that will shine a spotlight on the different sections of the Orchestra. Introduced from the stage, these informal 75-minute performances will feature the majestic brilliance of the RPO's Brass and Percussion sections (30 September, 1.15pm), the shimmering virtuosity of the Wind section (14 October, 1.15pm) and the rich tones of the Strings (11 November, 1.15pm). The perfect lunchtime treat. Thank you to the Cadogan Estate (the owners of Cadogan Hall) for their generous support which made this series possible. Full programme details will be announced on 4 September.

The pioneer songwriter of Ecology, Donovan performs an acoustic set of his classic Top 20 hits with his grandson, including Mellow Yellow, Sunshine Superman, The Hurdy Hurdy Man and Catch the Wind. He also presents selections from his new release 'Eco-Song,' 21 climate change compositions by Donovan himself (12 October).

This year's EFG London Jazz Festival takes place Friday 13 to Sunday 22 November and Cadogan Hall is once again hosting concerts during the event. There will be two performances with details to be announced in September.

For the festive season, the Mozart Symphony Orchestra performs the world premiere of a new adaptation of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The book has been re-worked into a piece for narrator and orchestra by Philip MacKenzie with each character represented by a different instrument of the orchestra. The concert also includes a showing of The Snowman with live soundtrack (21 December, 1pm, 3.30pm & 6pm).

Rainer Hersch and his band of virtuosos celebrate New Year with another brand-new performance with games, tricks and jokes for conductor, orchestra, and audience. Special guests include BBC Radio 4's Zeb Soanes and I Fagiolini (31 December, 3pm, & 7pm).

Tickets are from £15 and will go on sale for all concerts (except those in the EFG London Jazz Festival) on Friday 4 September cadoganhall.com/backtolive

For events that have already been on sale as a full-capacity single performance, existing ticket holders will be accommodated, and the Cadogan Hall Box Office will be in touch shortly.

