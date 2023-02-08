Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cade & MacAskill Return To Battersea Arts Centre With THE MAKING OF PINOCCHIO

Performances run 1 – 10 November 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Cade & MacAskill Return To Battersea Arts Centre With THE MAKING OF PINOCCHIO

A true tale of love and transition told through the story of Pinocchio.  Set in a fictional film studio, you are invited to go behind the scenes of Cade & MacAskill's creative process and their relationship, and question what it takes to tell your truth.

Artists and lovers Rosana Cade and Ivor MacAskill have been creating The Making of Pinocchio since 2018, alongside and in response to Ivor's gender transition. In this 'funny, clever and thoughtful two-hander, rich in playful imagery' (The Guardian) their tender and complex autobiographical experience meets the magical story of the lying puppet who wants to be a 'real boy'.

With an ingenious scenography designed by Tim Spooner, layered with sound by Yas Clarke, lights by Jo Palmer and cinematography from Kirstin McMahon and Jo Hellier, the show constantly shifts between fantasy and authenticity, humour and intimacy, on stage and on screen. 


This "ravishingly beautiful' (The Arts Desk) show is for anyone seeking to explore the sheer joy and limitless potential of queer imagination. Audiences called it 'unmissable', 'breath-taking', 'phenomenal', 'showstopping' and 'the queer love story of the year'.

Commissioned by Fierce Festival, Kampnagel, Tramway & Viernulvier with support from Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Battersea Arts Centre, LIFT and Take Me Somewhere.


Produced by Artsadmin.


Funded by Creative Scotland, Arts Council England and Rudolf Augstein Stiftung with development support from The Work Room/Dianne Torr Bursary, Scottish Sculpture Workshop, National Theatre of Scotland, Live Art Development Agency, Gessnerallee, Mousonturm, Forest Fringe, West Kowloon Cultural District & LGBT Health & Wellbeing Scotland. .

Pelin Basaran, Head of Programming at Battersea Arts Centre, says, "This autumn, we're thrilled to welcome The Making of Pinocchio, by Rosana Cade and Ivor MacAskill, back to BAC's Grand Hall for two weeks. We're incredibly proud to have supported the further development of this extraordinary work. Following huge success internationally, we feel that it deserves to be seen by a wider audience in the UK. It's a funny, clever and bold work which tells gender transition story by deconstructing and retelling the classic tale of Pinocchio. It is about being human, about love and acceptance. The show is a great example of what BAC stands for: It's a stunningly powerful performance that presents marginalized stories on the main stage, and it shows what can be achieved when we work together to realise the larger ambitions of our most promising artists."

The Making of Pinocchio comes to Battersea Arts Centre from 1 - 10 November 2023 as part from BAC's autumn season. A number of performances are available on a Pay What You Can basis.

The Making of Pinocchio is a finalist for the Idea Production and Access awards at The Offies 2023.




THE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UK Photo
THE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UK
The ultimate gig-meets-dance show the album is touring this March.  Created by innovative dance company SAY, the dynamic show brings together the hype of underground music with the thrill of contemporary dance. After a successful Autumn tour, this high-energy and exciting show is back on the road in March. Co-produced by The Place, co-commissioned by The Place and DanceEast. Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England'
New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse Photo
New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse
Lovers of classic house, rave culture and acid house have joined forces to fund the development of Better Days, a new one-man show at Leeds Playhouse on 3-4 March as part of a UK tour.
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season Photo
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season
Bristol Old Vic has announced the final shows of The Weston Studio's spring season are on sale now. This is a packed-to-the-rafters programme, bringing a wild mix of theatre-makers from across the spectrum straight to the Studio floor. And with the new multibuy offer, people can see more for less this season.
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK Photo
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK
Violin superstar André Rieu will bring his stunning live show to the UK and Ireland this April and May. André has brought classical music closer to millions of people all over the world and made the waltz an international sensation.

More Hot Stories For You


Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This MonthMiracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This Month
February 7, 2023

Heathers the Musical, will be ushering in a new cast from 21st February at The Other Palace, with the show now booking until 3 September 2023.
Camden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and MoreCamden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and More
February 7, 2023

Camden People's Theatre presents a season of refreshing, inventive and bold works this Spring, featuring their flagship festival of brand new, unexpected performance, SPRINT and a roll-call of the most exciting and well-respected names in fringe theatre.
TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in OctoberTREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October
February 7, 2023

Treason the Musical will ignite this year with an album, recorded from last year's Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert, and finish with a 'bang' in October with the global premiere of the fully staged production of Treason.
NEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley ParkNEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley Park
February 7, 2023

The producers of Disney’s NEWSIES have announced a new booking period at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 30 July 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.
Hackney Showroom Welcomes Six New TrusteesHackney Showroom Welcomes Six New Trustees
February 7, 2023

Hackney Showroom has welcomed six new people to its Board of Trustees to support their aims of producing outstanding live performance, fostering the careers of experimental theatre artists and creating a home where locals and artists can thrive.
share