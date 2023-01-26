Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CTC Dance Company Announces Initial Casting For WONDERLAND IN ALICE at Theatre Peckham

A brand-new show is coming to the Theatre Peckham in April 2023. Wonderland in Alice will open on Thursday 6th April 2023. Tickets are on sale now for this new adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic.

CTC Dance Company will unpick the timeless story of Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland and reveal an eerie transcendent adaptation, displaying a constantly evolving world of: 'No Rules. No Time. No Binary' - Wonderland in Alice.

If Carroll existed now, who would they be? Contemporary society is beginning to push the boundaries of the binary, but how far are we allowed to push? Gender still exists, but is it the truth and who told us it was?

Kira Nichols (They/She) will play the role of Alice in this fresh take on the classic tale.

Kira began their professional training at The Hammond in Chester, where they trained for three years in a variety of dance styles before being accepted into DART Studios in Berlin. During Kira's year at Dart, she collaborated with several choreographers, including Diego de la Rosa, who premiered his piece 'Denial'.

Kira Nicholas said: 'I am beyond excited to be playing the role of Alice. I feel truly privileged to be bringing Alice into a non-binary role, exploring their gender identity at the same time as exploring mine. As a non-binary person, it means so much to me to play a character like this, bringing necessary representation and awareness to gender identity.'

