CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Makes London Premiere in January 2024

The London premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical opens in January 2024. Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is based on the hit 1999 Hollywood film by Roger Kumble and will open at The Other Palace on January 11th 2024, for a 14-week season.



A must-see experience in New York and Los Angeles and following a sold-out, critically acclaimed production in the Assembly Palais du Variété spiegeltent at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, from the producers of Heathers the Musical, finally arrives in London.



Step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, manipulative monsters flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.



Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school and the diabolical duo become entangled in their own mesh of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results...



On the 25th anniversary of the classic hit film Cruel Intentions starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair and inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is a raucous nostalgic throwback laced with a soundtrack of the greatest ‘90s pop classics, all performed live, including ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ by The Verve, R.E.M’s ‘Losing My Religion’, Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’, ‘I Saw the Sign’ by Ace of Base, Christina Aguilera’s ‘Genie in a Bottle’, TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’, Boyz II Men’s ‘I’ll Make Love to You’, *NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’, Britney Spears’ ’Sometimes’ and many more.



Roger Kumble said: “The perfect 25th anniversary celebration of my 1999 film about a pair of hedonistic Manhattan step-siblings is seeing it re-imagined on the London stage as a musical. It’s an amazing show with a soundtrack loaded with all the greatest ‘90s guilty pleasures songs. Even people who hate musicals will love it!”



The creative team includes Director Jonathan O’Boyle (Hair, Rain Man, Pippin, Aspects of Love) and Choreographer & Associate Director Gary Lloyd (Heathers, Thriller Live, Carrie the Musical).



This London premiere is produced by Bill Kenwright, who recently produced the smash hit Heathers The Musical to great success in the West End, on UK tour and at The Other Palace.



Cast to be announced.

