MODERATION By Kevin Kautzman Opens At Hope Theatre In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over Here Theatre and Bad Mouth Theatre have announced casting for the UK premiere of Moderation at the Hope Theatre, 19 March to 5 April.

Robbie Curran, co-star of BBC's The Cleaner will star with Alice Victoria Wilson, actor and screenwriter of Netflix's Persuasion, in new American play Moderation at the Hope Theatre in Islington.

Robbie Curran starred opposite Greg Davies in the Christmas special of BBC One sitcom The Cleaner, for which he was also on the writing team. Other TV & Film credits include: The Movement, Celestial Reserve, Possessed, and BBC's Doctors. For theatre, Robbie has worked at Soho Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, the Pleasance Theatre, and performed his writing debut Thomas to sold-out audiences at VAULT Festival.

Moderation is a startling dark comedy about a pair of social media moderators who become increasingly "brainsick" from the disturbing content they're forced to view at work. A fast-paced cross between the social surrealism of Pinter and a season premiere of Black Mirror, Moderation is a ripped-from-the-headlines, doom-scroll thriller about the effect social media has on our increasingly fractured society.

Lydia Parker will direct and is also artistic director of Over Here Theatre Company, dedicated to presenting the best of new American writing to UK audiences. Lydia has directed Christopher Durang's An Actor's Nightmare at the Park Theatre, Belvedere and Maybe, Probably at the Old Red Lion Theatre, Dolphins and Sharks and Our American Cousin at the Finborough Theatre, amongst many other productions for Over Here Theatre and other companies.

Playwright Kevin Kautzman is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter and co-founder of Bad Mouth Theatre Company. Originally from North Dakota, Kevin first studied playwriting at the Royal Court's Young Writers' Programme and has received both the Jerome and Michener Fellowships as well as a number of awards, including the UK International Student Playscript Competition, and has been a finalist for the Yale Drama Series, the Pen Center, and the Princess Grace Awards.

Dream of Perfect Sleep, produced at the Finborough Theatre, was nominated for an Offie and is available from Oberon and Broadway Play Publishing. His work for the stage has appeared in the UK and US at venues including Broad Horizons, Dixon Place, the Finborough, the Living Theatre, The King's Head, the Playwrights' Center, Stage West and Theatre503.

Moderation will have lighting design by Jack Hathaway, Projection Design by Abbie Lucas, Sound Design by Ryan Condon and Original Music by Shawn Phillips, produced by Suzette Coon.

Comments