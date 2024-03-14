CONSTELLATIONS Will Be Available to Stream on National Theatre at Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced that The Donmar Warehouse revival of The Royal Court Theatre Production, CONSTELLATIONS, directed by former artistic director of The Donmar Warehouse Michael Longhurst (Amadeus) will be available to stream on National Theatre at Home, the theatre streaming platform where global audiences can enjoy the best of British theatre.

Nick Payne‘s beautiful and heart-breaking romance was revived at the Vaudeville Theatre on London's West End with a twist: four different casts took turns to journey through the multiverse and the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. Starring Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd, and Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, audiences can enjoy all four versions of the production from 12 April 2024 on National Theatre at Home.

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference. CONSTELLATIONS was filmed from its West End revival, co-presented by Donmar Warehouse, Wessex Grove and Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Eilene Davidson, Gavin Kalin Productions, Grand Cru Consulting Ltd, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, in association with Nica Burns for Nimax.

Captions and audio description will be available on the platform.

National Theatre at Home launched in 2020 after The National Theatre hosted weekly free streams of archive productions during the summer lockdown when theatres around the world were closed. Over 80 plays have been released onto National Theatre at Home to subscribers from 170+ countries. All titles on the platform are available with captions, and over 85% of titles are available with audio description.

National Theatre at Home is available at ntathome.com with single titles to rent from £5.99 – £7.99, a monthly subscription for £9.99 or an annual subscription for £99.99. Gift membership is also available as a one/two/three month or one-year subscription.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home.

National Theatre at Home is also supported by The Linbury Trust.