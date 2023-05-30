COME FROM AWAY Reveals Full List of UK and Ireland Tour Dates

Come From Away, the multi award-winning ‘Best Musical’ across the globe, has announced dates and venues for its first ever tour of the UK and Ireland. This critically acclaimed show comes direct from the West End where it celebrated over 1000 performances and played to more than 850,000 people at The Phoenix Theatre.

As previously announced, the tour will open in Leicester in February 2024. The production will then perform in Liverpool, Cardiff, Plymouth, Southampton, Oxford, Leeds, Birmingham, Hull, Belfast, Ipswich, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham, Wimbledon, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Milton Keynes, and Salford, with further dates to be announced.

For full schedule, information and to be first in line for tickets please go to comefromawaylondon.co.uk

Winner of Best New Musical across the globe, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

Experience the joyous story and soaring music as spirited locals and global passengers come together and forge friendships that will stay with them forever. The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the start of the moment that changed the course of history, and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity, and unity.

The international hit musical has celebrated record-breaking engagements in the West End, on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

Casting for the UK and Ireland tour of Come From Away is still to be announced.

The Come From Away Creative team include Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Book, Music and Lyrics), Christopher Ashley (Director), Kelly Devine (Musical Staging), Ian Eisendrath (Music Supervision and Arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), David Brian Brown (Hair Design), August Eriksmoen (Orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (Casting), Tara Overfield Wilkinson (Associate Director), and Richard Hinds (Associate Choreographer).

Come From Away is produced in the UK by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

Tour Dates

1 March 2024 – 9 March 2024

Curve, Leicester

curveonline.co.uk

12 March 2024 – 23 March 2024

Liverpool Empire

atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

2 April 2024 – 6 April 2024

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

wmc.org.uk

9 April 2024 - 13 April 2024

Theatre Royal Plymouth

theatreroyal.com

16 April 2024 – 20 April 2024

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

mayflower.org.uk

23 April 2024 – 27 April 2024

Oxford New Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

30 April 2024 – 11 May 2024

Leeds Grand Theatre

leedsheritagetheatres.com

21 May 2024 – 1 June 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome

birminghamhippodrome.com

4 June 2024 – 8 June 2024

Hull New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

25 June 2024 – 29 June 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

goh.co.uk

2 July 2024 – 6 July 2024

Ipswich Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

9 July 2024 – 20 July 2024

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

6 August 2024 – 17 August 2024

Newcastle Theatre Royal

theatreroyal.co.uk

20 August 2024 – 31 August 2024

Bristol Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

10 September 2024 – 14 September 2024

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

17 September 2024 – 21 September 2021

Edinburgh Playhouse

atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

24 September 2024 – 28 September 2024

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

1 October 2024 – 5 October 2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal

trch.co.uk

8 October 2024 – 12 October 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

15 October 2024 – 26 October 2024

Norwich Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

5 November 2024 – 9 November 2024

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

grandtheatre.co.uk

26 November 2024 – 30 November 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

3 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

The Lowry, Salford

thelowry.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

The Come From Away Creative team include Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Book, Music and Lyrics), Christopher Ashley (Director), Kelly Devine (Musical Staging), Ian Eisendrath (Music Supervision and Arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), David Brian Brown (Hair Design), August Eriksmoen (Orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (Casting), Joel Goldes (Dialect Coach), Michael Rubinoff (Creative Consultant), Bob Hallett (Newfoundland Music Consultant), Shirley Fishman (Dramaturg), Tara Overfield Wilkinson (Associate Director and Choreographer UK), and Kirsty Malpass (Assistant Director and Choreographer UK).

Come From Away is produced in the UK by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals. The European premiere of Come From Away was co-produced with the Abbey Theatre, Ireland’s National Theatre.

In addition to winning 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical”, the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for “Best Musical” (London) and 4 What’s On Stage Awards (London) including ‘Best New Musical’, Come From Away has scooped multiple awards across the globe. In North America they include: the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical”, 5 Outer Critics’ Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical”, 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical”, 4 Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical”, 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical”, 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical”, 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical”, 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production”, and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals’ Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.