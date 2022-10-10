COLLOQUIUM Comes to The Culture Palace and The Etcetera Theatre

Katherine Stockton's play Colloquium is coming to The Culture Palace and The Etcetera Theatre this November.

Oxbridge. The promise land of knowledge and legacy. Several students stand at the threshold of greatness, to determine whether they are worthy.

The best universities in the world. The pinnacle of education.

What stands before them is a simple question...

"Snog, marry, avoid: the Father, the Son, or the Holy Spirit?"

Colloquium is a hilarious and moving new drama that satirises the exclusivity and absurdity of knowledge and tradition. Explore the lives of stuffy Professors, pompous candidates, and struggling students, all suffering under the regime of pressuring higher education.

Following a sold-out run at the Bread & Roses Theatre and a popular run at the Hen & Chickens as part of the Camden Fringe, Colloquium returns to London theatre venues.

About the creatives:

Writer & Producer: Katherine Stockton, winner of the Snoo Wilson Prize for her radio series 'Car Crash Girl', is a scriptwriter and poet. A graduate of the UEA Writing Programme, her play 'Colloquium' has performed around London and has been nominated for an Off West End Award and longlisted for the BOLD Playwriting Prize. Her poetry has been published in Poetry Wales, The Young Poets Society and Ink, Sweat & Tears.

Director: Molly Wilsher is a Director from Romford, Essex. She is a recent graduate from the MA Theatre Directing programme at East 15 Acting School. Colloquium is her directing debut since graduation. Her recent credits as an assistant director include 'The Kitchen Sink' by Tom Wells at the Queens Theatre Hornchurch, 'Wreckage' by Tom Ratcliffe at The

Harlow Playhouse and Edinburgh Fringe Festival and most recently the UK regional revival of 'Kinky Boots the Musical' at The Queens Theatre Hornchurch and Ipswich New Worsley.

Assistant Producer: Sean Bennett

Cast:

Alfred - Sean Bennett

Bennett - Truman Gaudoin

Ben - Callum Chowdhury

Alice - Alexandra Gallacher

George - Ben Prudence

Anna - Hannah Eggleton

The Culture Palace, Enfield, 4th November - 7.30pm.

The Etcetera Theatre, Camden, 6th November - 8:00pm.