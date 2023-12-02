CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOIR OF MAN Album is Now Available

Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide smash and West End favourite The Choir of Man Christmas EP, Christmas with The Choir of Man has been released.

The EP is a must have for fans of the show and fans of Christmas! With classic Christmas songs including This Christmas, Driving Home for Christmas, and The Christmas Song all given the incredible The Choir of Man treatment, and introducing a brand-new original song Spend the Rest of Christmas, the EP is a joyous and uplifting celebration for the holiday season.

Not only is this EP a brand-new collectable for The Choir of Man and musical fans, but also features an all-star line-up of Choir of Man cast members who have been seen on stage across the world!

The EP is available on CD from the home of The Choir of Man, the Arts Theatre in London's West End and is also available digitally from all the usual digital stores here.

Tracklisting:

1. This Christmas

2. Driving Home for Christmas

3. The Christmas Song

4. Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End)

5. River

6. Spend the Rest of Christmas

Meanwhile, THE CHOIR OF MAN continues its sell-out West End run at the Arts Theatre, with new tickets just released for dates until June 2024.

Welcome to THE JUNGLE, the best pub in the world!

Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Now in its 2ND SINGSATIONAL YEAR in London's West End, and brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End

Westway Music is the UK's only dedicated musical theatre label. Launched in 2021, the label has released music by Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, John Barrowman, Lee Mead, Rachel Tucker, Cassidy Janson, Jason Manford, Rachel John, Joe Stilgoe, Peter Jöback and the original cast recording of West End musical My Son's A Queer.

Neil O'Brien from Westway Music said, “I am incredibly excited to be releasing this great collection of Christmas music on Westway. The show is just perfect for the festive season and already one of go to shows for Christmas this year in the West End and beyond!”

Jack Blume, music producer, arranger, and orchestrator of Christmas with The Choir of Man said, “It's been an absolute joy bringing the unique sound of The Choir of Man to some of the season's most beloved songs and working on our second ever original song. After living and breathing this festive record for 10 months, I can't wait for everybody to hear what we've been cooking up.”

Jack Blume - Producer, Vocal Arrangements, Orchestration, Composition, Musical

Supervision, Programming, Engineering, Editing, Mixing, Cello, Piano, Additional Strings,

Additional Vocals

Marcus Collins - Lead Vocal - This Christmas

Keith Klein - Lead Vocal - The Christmas Song

James Hudson - Lead Vocal - Spend the Rest of Christmas

Matt Beveridge - Lead Vocal - Christmas Time, Choir Vocals

Tom Brandon - Lead Vocal - Driving Home for Christmas, Choir Vocals

Richard Lock - Lead Vocal - Driving Home for Christmas, Choir Vocals

Daniel Harnett - Choir Vocals

Connor Going - Choir Vocals

Mark Loveday - Choir Vocals

Ben Norris - Spoken Word writing and performance - This Christmas

Alex Reeves - Drums & Percussion, Engineering

Ehsaan Shivarani - Piano

Digby Lovatt - Bass Guitar

Jack Hartigan - Acoustic Guitar, Banjo

Darius Luke Thompson - Violin

Oliver Carey - Trumpet

Members of The Latymer School Junior Chamber Choir - Vocals - Christmas Time

Tim Debney - Mastering

Nic Doodson - Executive Producer

Louis Hartshorn - Executive Producer

Brian Hook - Executive Producer

Carl Bonwick - Associate Producer

Rebecca Woolcock - Associate Producer

Ruth Sherry - Assistant Producer

Perry-Greene Design - Artwork

For Westway Music

Neil O'Brien, Managing Director

Rhydian Roberts, A&R Director

Rachel Agnew, Label Manager