CHOOSE YOUR OWN! Comes to Canal Cafe

Choose Your Own is the improvised play where the audience make all the key decisions!

In Choose Your Own, the audience call the shots; picking a genre, lead character and quest at the start of the show. Whether it's a murder mystery, sci-fi or rom com, the Banana Hut Gang will devise a brand-new world whilst the audience are asked to make crucial decisions which can drive the story forwards, derail it completely or force the performers to return to previous decisions and choose another path.

The Banana Hut Gang are a group of good friends who met through performing together in various plays musicals and shows in London. They run corporate improv classes and have taken their long form improv format Choose Your Own… to Edinburgh Fringe in both 2019 and 2022.

Performers: Laura Capaldi. Ellie Griffiths, Alex Magliaro, Sam Pearce, Jess Rogers, Jonny Scott, James Stone, Chris Warner

Saturday 9th September @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 14+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.