CD Review: BEN STOCK SINGS...NOEL COWARD

Prior to lockdown, West End and UK theatre performer Ben Stock recorded his second album under the watchful eye of Simon Greiff of SimG Records.

Titled Ben Stock sings...Noel Coward, the 11-song album shines a light on the works of the renowned playwright and songwriter - both contemporary and traditional. It forms the perfect accompaniment to Stock's one-man show, also celebrating Coward's work.

The non-fussy album sees Musical Director Inga Davis-Rutter playing new piano arrangements for several of the songs, alongside Stock's crystal-clear vocals. His typically British stance suits the material no end, and is particularly fitting to the spoken word as Coward's undeniable wit comes across brilliantly. "There Are Bad Times Just Around The Corner" is the perfect example of this.

Stock's beautiful vocals shine in "London Pride", and it's this type of number that makes the album such a pleasure to listen to. It's overly twee in part, like in "Three Theatrical Games", which could grate if it wasn't for Stock's interpretation.

It's great to hear Coward's rarely released number, "When My Ship Comes Home", form a medley alongside "Sail Away", but likewise the classic Cole Porter's "Let's Misbehave" is a welcome inclusion with "Let's Do It".

Whilst I can appreciate Noel Coward's talent, this wouldn't be my album of choice. However, the production and Stock's performance makes it an easy and enjoyable listen.

Ben Stock sings...Noel Coward will be released on 8 June and is available from http://simgproductions.com/Records/Ben_Stock_Sings_Noel_Coward.html

