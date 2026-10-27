Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CAESAR to Open at Hoxton Hall in Immersive Theatre Experience
Caesar is coming to London for a four-week co-production with Hoxton Hall in early 2027.
Sleepwalk Immersive will invite audiences into the world of 1940s Chinatown for a reimagining of the assassination of Julius Caesar drawing inspiration from historical events and Shakespeare's play, coming to London for a four-week co-production with Hoxton Hall in early 2027.
Caesar has returned to Rome victorious, but his greatest threat may come from those closest to him. As a lavish celebration unfolds, whispers of betrayal grow louder, loyalties begin to fracture and a chilling prophecy sets a deadly conspiracy in motion. In a world where power is everything, who can you trust?
Spanning four floors, this immersive theatrical experience invites audiences to roam freely through a richly imagined underworld, encounter characters up close and discover the story from multiple perspectives. Follow the conspirators, stay close to Caesar or slip between worlds to uncover the secrets that others would rather keep hidden. There is no single path through the story, and no guarantee that everyone will make it out on top.
For those who want to get involved, opportunities for interaction bring the action within reach. For those who prefer to observe, the drama unfolds just as compellingly from the sidelines. The experience is yours to shape.
Founded in 2022 by Sebastian Huang, Sleepwalk Immersive creates original theatrical worlds that put audience experience at the heart of storytelling.
Transplanting the timeless tale of ambition and betrayal into the criminal underworld of 1940s Chinatown, CAESAR offers a fresh perspective on a story that still resonates today. Expect atmosphere, intrigue and the intoxicating thrill of getting closer to the action.
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