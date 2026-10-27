CAESAR to Open at Hoxton Hall in Immersive Theatre Experience

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Sleepwalk Immersive will invite audiences into the world of 1940s Chinatown for a reimagining of the assassination of Julius Caesar drawing inspiration from historical events and Shakespeare's play, coming to London for a four-week co-production with Hoxton Hall in early 2027.

Caesar has returned to Rome victorious, but his greatest threat may come from those closest to him. As a lavish celebration unfolds, whispers of betrayal grow louder, loyalties begin to fracture and a chilling prophecy sets a deadly conspiracy in motion. In a world where power is everything, who can you trust?

Spanning four floors, this immersive theatrical experience invites audiences to roam freely through a richly imagined underworld, encounter characters up close and discover the story from multiple perspectives. Follow the conspirators, stay close to Caesar or slip between worlds to uncover the secrets that others would rather keep hidden. There is no single path through the story, and no guarantee that everyone will make it out on top.

For those who want to get involved, opportunities for interaction bring the action within reach. For those who prefer to observe, the drama unfolds just as compellingly from the sidelines. The experience is yours to shape.

Founded in 2022 by Sebastian Huang, Sleepwalk Immersive creates original theatrical worlds that put audience experience at the heart of storytelling.

Transplanting the timeless tale of ambition and betrayal into the criminal underworld of 1940s Chinatown, CAESAR offers a fresh perspective on a story that still resonates today. Expect atmosphere, intrigue and the intoxicating thrill of getting closer to the action.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 12 Hrs 18 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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