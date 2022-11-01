Bush Theatre Will Close During the Day as Part of Cost-Cutting Measures

West London's Bush Theatre has revealed that they will close during the day to the public, as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures. From now on, the building will be open from 5pm Monday to Saturday, or 1pm on matinee days.

Executive Director Lauren Clancy has written on the Bush Theatre's website about the challenges in the theatre sector after the impact of Covid and during the current cost of living crisis.

Clancy warns: "We've taken the very difficult decision to put self-help measures in place including energy efficiency & core cost-cutting measures. Even then, these measures may not be sufficient for the Bush to continue producing work at the powerhouse level for which we've been celebrated."

The Bush is not eligible for any government support, but has stated that it is facing utility bills that have increased by nearly 200%.

Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp