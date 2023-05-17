Bridget Christie and Friends to Appear at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The multi award-winning comedian, Taskmaster icon, star of her acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series, Netflix stand-up special and upcoming Channel 4 sitcom (The Change) - Bridget Christie - plays the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, alongside performances from several specially-chosen special guests.

Joining the Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, Rose d'or Award winner, Southbank Arts Award winner on July 9 are Live at the Apollo star Jen Brister, award-winning comedian and poet Rob Auton and one more guest, to be announced soon.

This Autumn Bridget will be touring Who Am I? . Previous shows include A Bic For Her - which won the Foster's Award for Best Show at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, and became the best-selling show at the Soho Theatre ever. Her Brexit-themed show, Because You Demanded It, was named as The Guardian's No 1 Comedy of the Year in 2016 and won the Chortle Award for Best Show (her second Best Show Chortle Award). Other nominations and awards include a British Comedy Award for Best Female Comic, a Rose d'Or, BBC Audio Drama Award, and five Chortle Awards.

In 2016, Bridget recorded her debut stand-up special - Stand Up For Her (Live from Hoxton Hall) - released direct to Netflix in 2017, making her the first British female stand-up on the streaming service. In 2019 she became the 14th curator of Radio 4's The Museum of Curiosity, and headlined the Leeds and Reading festivals. She is back headlining Deer Shed Festivals and Latitude this Summer.

Her BBC Radio 4 series Bridget Christie Minds the Gap won Best Radio Series at the 2014 Chortle Awards, Best Radio Comedy at the 2014 Rose d'Or awards, and another Chortle Award - for best radio programme - in 2015. Her third series, Utopia, was a finalist in the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2018, with Radio Times calling it "the funniest show on the radio in years". Her fourth series Mortalwon the BBC Audio Drama Award 2022 and was hugely critically acclaimed. Harry Hill declared it to be the "funniest, most original thing I've heard on the radio for a long time", and Jon Ronson says: "Bridget Christie is just so exceptionally funny and inventive. Mortal beautifully reflects these strange days of people spending too much time at home talking to themselves. Bridget is just so constantly unique!"

Her book, A Book for Her, also received universal critical acclaim and was nominated for a Chortle Award.

TV-wise, Bridget recently won a legion of new fans following her appearances in Taskmaster series 13 and as Annie in Ghosts. She has also starred in a number of other shows, including: QI, Cardinal Burns, Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule, Anna and Katy, Have I Got News for You, Room 101 and Kevin Eldon's show It's Kevin.

Bridget will be leading an all-star cast in her brand new Channel 4 comedy drama The Change, which she also created, wrote and executive produced. Produced by BAFTA award winning production company Expectation Entertainment it will be broadcast this Summer.