Brian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West End

Emmy-award winning actor Brian Cox will star as James Tyrone in a new production of Eugene O'Neill's magnum opus Long Day's Journey into Night, widely considered one of the greatest American plays of the 20th Century. This new production, which will open in the West End, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Brian Cox says: "It has long been an ambition of mine to play Eugene O'Neill's flawed patriarch James Tyrone, and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to do so on a West End stage. I'm a great admirer of Jeremy Herrin's work and I am looking forward to us delving into O'Neill's masterpiece together."

Jeremy Herrin says: "It's the privilege of a lifetime to direct one of our finest actors in one of the greatest plays ever written. The peerless Brian Cox as James Tyrone is a match for the ages, and a wonderful opportunity to create a deeply moving and cathartic piece of the theatre."

