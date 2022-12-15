Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Brian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West End

This new production, which will open in the West End, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Brian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West End

Emmy-award winning actor Brian Cox will star as James Tyrone in a new production of Eugene O'Neill's magnum opus Long Day's Journey into Night, widely considered one of the greatest American plays of the 20th Century. This new production, which will open in the West End, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Brian Cox says: "It has long been an ambition of mine to play Eugene O'Neill's flawed patriarch James Tyrone, and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to do so on a West End stage. I'm a great admirer of Jeremy Herrin's work and I am looking forward to us delving into O'Neill's masterpiece together."

Jeremy Herrin says: "It's the privilege of a lifetime to direct one of our finest actors in one of the greatest plays ever written. The peerless Brian Cox as James Tyrone is a match for the ages, and a wonderful opportunity to create a deeply moving and cathartic piece of the theatre."

Further details including, venue, dates and creative team will be announced in due course. For priority booking please sign up to Second Half Productions' mailing list: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214966®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.secondhalfproductions.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Luca Silvestrinis Protein Will Bring THE LITTLE PRINCE on Tour in 2023 Photo
Luca Silvestrini's Protein Will Bring THE LITTLE PRINCE on Tour in 2023
After premiering five years ago and touring widely with great critical acclaim, Luca Silvestrini's award-winning dance adaptation of The Little Prince returns by popular demand next Spring, touring to rural community spaces as well as arts venues.
Fatma Said Becomes Latest Headliner at Through The Noises Acclaimed Classical Club Nights Photo
Fatma Said Becomes Latest Headliner at Through The Noise's Acclaimed Classical Club Nights
Multi-Award-winning opera star Fatma Said is announced as the latest headline performer to do a classical club night as part of through the noise's acclaimed series, known as noisenights.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TEECHERS LEAVERS 22 Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TEECHERS LEAVERS '22
Blackeyed Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22.
New London Date Added to Trevor Noahs OFF THE RECORD Tour Photo
New London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour
Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has added a new London date to his brand-new show Off The Record.  The comedian will now be at the London O2 on 23 and 24 November 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Osman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in JanuaryOsman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in January
December 14, 2022

Osman Baig's hit one-man show Fake News is returning to the London stage - with an Off-West End transfer to the Southwark Playhouse in the new year.
BELONGINGS Comes to the Polka Theatre and Will Embark on TourBELONGINGS Comes to the Polka Theatre and Will Embark on Tour
December 14, 2022

Created by acclaimed theatre ensemble Tangled Feet with Rowan Tree Dramatherapy (an organisation working with looked after children), Belongings is an inventive new production about growing up in the care system and exploring how we all need somewhere to belong and someone to belong to. Told with Tangled Feet's unique blend of physicality, innovative design and original music, Belongings is a show for anyone aged 6 and over who is looking to find where they fit in.
Photos: George Takei and Telly Leung in Rehearsal For GEORGE TAKEI'S ALLEGIANCE in LondonPhotos: George Takei and Telly Leung in Rehearsal For GEORGE TAKEI'S ALLEGIANCE in London
December 14, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released of Allegiance in London, starring George Takei and Telly Leung. ‘George Takei’s Allegiance’ will get its UK premiere at Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL for 13 weeks from Saturday 7 January to Saturday 8 April, 2023.
Photos: First Look at Character Portraits From WRECKAGE at the Turbine TheatrePhotos: First Look at Character Portraits From WRECKAGE at the Turbine Theatre
December 14, 2022

All new character photos have been released for Wreckage, which will be heading to London in January 2023. 
Theatre Director Nancy Meckler Releases New Book 'Notes From the Rehearsal Room'
December 14, 2022

Theatre director Nancy Meckler’s book Notes from the Rehearsal Room is intended for anyone interested, professionally or as a theatregoer, in what is involved in turning words on a page into a theatrical event.
share