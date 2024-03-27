Brian Cox, Marianne Elliot Announced For Theatrical Guild's AN AUDIENCE WITH Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatrical Guild, the UK industry charity dedicated to supporting Backstage and Front of House staff, has announced the launch of a new fundraising series for 2024 entitled, An Audience With.

Headlined by a roster of beloved stage and screen actors, the exclusive ticketed series will see all funds go towards the charity's ongoing support of beneficiaries experiencing hardship at any stage of their career - including short term financial support, counselling, mid-career training schemes and more.



Amongst stars confirmed for the 2024 series are Brian Cox (‘Succession' & ‘Long Day's Journey Into Night') moderated by Alan Cox; James Norton (‘A Little Life') moderated by Claire Cartwright; and Golda Rosheuvel (‘Queen Charlotte'), Hugh Sachs (‘Bridgerton') and Marianne Elliot OBE in conversation together - with further names to be announced. Taking place in venues across the West End, audiences will be given an intimate account into the actors' career and latest projects, alongside a moderated audience Q&A.



Amanda Parker, General Manager of The Theatrical Guild, commented: “After months of planning, we are incredibly excited to Raise the Curtain on TTG's "An Audience With" series of events. With the generous involvement of our celebrity guests, we hope to engage a broad pool of supporters, and bring a wider awareness to the work of the charity in 2024.



The first event in the series, ‘An Audience with Brian Cox', is confirmed to take place on Sunday 2nd June at 3pm at the Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, London WC2H 7BX.

Brian Cox said of the event, “As an Actor I am aware that without our Backstage and Front of House staff my job would be impossible – and these unsung heroes are the backbone of all theatrical experiences across the UK. But when life is challenging The Theatrical Guild is always ready to listen and to help with financial support, counseling or mid-career training. So, I am delighted to support this wonderful charity with their “An Audience With” series.”

Tickets

Tickets range from £35 - £100 (booking fees apply) and can be purchased via

The Leicester Square Theatre Box Office on 020 7734 2222 or via www.leicestersquaretheatre.com.