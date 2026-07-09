Brian Conley Will Return as Doc Brown on BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL UK Tour

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Stage and screen star Brian Conley will join the UK tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical when the show plays Milton Keynes Theatre (9 – 27 February 2027), returning to the role of Doc Brown, a role he previously played to great acclaim in the West End. He stars alongside Australian talent Axel Duffy as Marty McFly.

Brian Conley said, “There's something incredibly special about taking this production on the road and sharing the magic, and I'm looking forward to bringing it to Milton Keynes Theatre - it's always wonderful to perform there. Whether you're seeing BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical for the first time or returning for another ride, I promise you're in for 1.21 gigawatts of fun. Great Scott! I can't wait to fire up the DeLorean again!”

Brian Conley is no stranger to the role, having starred as Doc Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. His many other West End credits include Franklin Hart in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Edna Turnblad in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, the title role in Jolson at the Victoria Palace, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, and Bill in Me and My Girl at the Adelphi Theatre. His touring credits include the title role in Barnum and Fagin in Oliver!. Brian's TV credits include An Audience with Brian Conley, The Grimleys and The Brian Conley Show, as well as appearing a record eight times on The Royal Variety Performance. Most recently he was on screen as Tom 'Rocky' Cotton in BBC's EastEnders.

Brian Conley will not be performing on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 February 2027.

Roger Bart will play the role of Doc Brown at the Bristol Hippodrome (8 October – 21 November 2026) and Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027). Further casting for the role of Doc Brown, and the remaining company, is to be announced.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Germany, with a French production to follow. The show has been seen by over 5 million people worldwide so far. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical played its final performance in London's West End on Sunday 12 April 2026 after 5 years at the Adelphi Theatre, where it broke box office records and was seen by over 2.3 million people.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown – last year marked the 40th anniversary of the film's release. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field, CJ ENM, Universal Theatrical Group, Fin C Gray, Evolution Productions, Nicholson Green Productions, Augury, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.

Tour Dates

THURSDAY 8 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2026

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 2 DECEMBER 2026 – SATURDAY 2 JANUARY 2027

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 12 JANUARY – SATURDAY 6 FEBRUARY 2027

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 9 – SATURDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2027

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

* Brian Conley will not be performing as Doc Brown on Saturday 13 February, 2.30pm and 7.30pm or Sunday 14 February, 2.30pm.

TUESDAY 9 MARCH – SATURDAY 10 APRIL 2027

Birmingham Hippodrome

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 13 APRIL – SATURDAY 8 MAY 2027

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 11 MAY – SATURDAY 5 JUNE 2027

ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 8 JUNE – SATURDAY 3 JULY 2027

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 13 JULY – SATURDAY 21 AUGUST 2027

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 24 AUGUST – SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2027

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

TUESDAY 19 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2027

WALES MILLENIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

https://www.wmc.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

Casting for the role of 'Doc Brown' to be announced

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