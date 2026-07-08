Video: Lyric Hammersmith Releases RELICS Trailer Ahead of World Premiere

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A trailer for RELICS, the world premiere production now running at Lyric Hammersmith in London, has been posted by the theatre ahead of the show's closing date. The clip offers a first look at the darkly comic family drama, which centers on four siblings gathering at their recently deceased mother's home to divide her possessions, only to have a long-buried family secret surface and upend everything they thought they knew about one another.

RELICS is written by Olivier Award nominee Ben Ockrent, whose previous credits include Honey and Edmund The Magnificent. The play is described as a darkly comic drama about inherited legacies, the choices families make, and the compromises that come with growing up. The four siblings, Liv, Rob, Michelle, and Jonny, each arrive with their own agendas, and the collision of those perspectives drives the action.

The production is directed by Michael Longhurst and is a Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production, in association with Francesca Moody Productions and Chalk Hills. The cast features Charly Clive, JJ Feild, Sally Phillips, and Sam Swainsbury. Performances run through 18 July, with tickets starting from £15.

BroadwayWorld previously reviewed RELICS, noting that the production opens with the deadpan rhythms of a classic British sitcom before deepening into something more emotionally complex.