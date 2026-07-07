Video: Michael Mather Performs 'SOS' from THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT at West End Live

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An all new video has been released featuring Michael Mather performing 'SOS' from THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT at West End Live, ahead of the show's UK premiere.

THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT draws on the early and lesser-heard work of Jonathan Larson, bringing his work to life with bold theatricality. The production offers a window into Larson's creative world and presents material that has rarely been staged in the UK. The show is framed around a young man following his heart in New York City trying to change the world.

The production marks 30 years since Larson's death and represents the UK premiere of the piece. Mather is joined by six other performers in the full company. Performances will run at Southwark Playhouse from 9 July through 22 August.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the production when rehearsals got underway in London, with photos from inside the room shared ahead of opening.

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