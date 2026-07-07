Video: First Look at BARNUM UK Tour Starring Matt Rawle

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A new video for the UK tour of BARNUM, starring Matt Rawle in the title role, has been revealed as the production continues its run across the United Kingdom.

BARNUM is a classic Broadway musical with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Michael Stewart, and a book by Mark Bramble. The show follows the life of legendary American showman P.T. Barnum. Originally produced at the Watermill Theatre, the current touring production opened at Theatre Royal Windsor before embarking on its wider UK and Ireland run.

The production is presented by Bill Kenwright Ltd. Earlier coverage of the tour noted that Lee Mead was also among the cast, as reported in a previous BroadwayWorld article on the BARNUM UK tour trailer. Matt Rawle now leads the company in the title role as the tour progresses through additional venues.

BroadwayWorld has followed the production closely, including production photos from the road and rehearsal images shared earlier this year. Tickets are available through ATG Tickets.

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