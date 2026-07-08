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Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals

See Radnor and Galvin in rehearsals, ahead of their West End debuts!

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Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin are making their London stage debut in the world premiere of the play Hit Machine by Jonathan Caren at Soho Theatre. Performances will run Wednesday 8 July - Saturday 15 August. Check out rehearsal photos!

Hit Machine is a sharply comedic and emotionally charged collision between two estranged brothers, a genre-bending artist and a song that becomes the battleground for everything they have never been able to say. Madovi plays Defy, a fast-rising, once-in-a-generation hip-hop talent who is trying to straddle commercial success with the sound that launched him.

Featuring original music by Ben Harper and CJ Harper, Hit Machine is an intimate, biting and explosive play about how pain becomes art, how art becomes commerce, and what gets lost when the machine starts feeding on the people who made it.

Photo credit: Bautista Araya

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Noah Galvin

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Khalil Madovi and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Khalil Madova and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Noah Galvin

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin in HIT MACHINE Rehearsals Image


Noah Galvin and Josh Rador

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