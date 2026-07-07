 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: ABIGAIL'S PARTY Tickets Now on Sale at Harold Pinter Theatre

Mike Leigh's black comedy transfers to the West End following its Theatre Royal Stratford East run.

By:



ATG Tickets has shared a new promotional video for ABIGAIL'S PARTY at the Harold Pinter Theatre, where the production is currently booking for a limited West End season.

ABIGAIL'S PARTY is Mike Leigh's ferocious black comedy of suburban life, social class, materialism, and sexual tension set in 1970s England.

The West End transfer follows a critically acclaimed run at Theatre Royal Stratford East. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production is directed by Nadia Fall and stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Kevin Bishop, playing a limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 August. Theatre Royal Bath Productions is behind the transfer.

BroadwayWorld also shared a first look at production photography for the UK tour and West End transfer earlier this year.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets