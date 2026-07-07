Video: ABIGAIL'S PARTY Tickets Now on Sale at Harold Pinter Theatre
Mike Leigh's black comedy transfers to the West End following its Theatre Royal Stratford East run.
ATG Tickets has shared a new promotional video for ABIGAIL'S PARTY at the Harold Pinter Theatre, where the production is currently booking for a limited West End season.
ABIGAIL'S PARTY is Mike Leigh's ferocious black comedy of suburban life, social class, materialism, and sexual tension set in 1970s England.
The West End transfer follows a critically acclaimed run at Theatre Royal Stratford East. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production is directed by Nadia Fall and stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Kevin Bishop, playing a limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 August. Theatre Royal Bath Productions is behind the transfer.
BroadwayWorld also shared a first look at production photography for the UK tour and West End transfer earlier this year.