Bravo Star to Hit the West End in CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE! One Night Only Performance

New Frame Productions presents the world premiere of Captain Sandy LIVE on 16 May 2022 at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. Captain Sandy - the undeniable star of the smash hit reality series Below Deck Med - will be docking in London's glittering West End for one night only. Tickets are now on sale at https://nimaxtheatres.com/shows/captain-sandy-live/.

Captain Sandy LIVE promises to be an evening filled with laughs and salacious gossip. Discover everything you wanted to know about life at the helm. The stunning locations, the pinpoint precision parking and, of course, the never-ending drama. Cast your questions to the Captain regarding her incredible career, how she beat cancer, survived a life-threatening bike crash and built an outstanding reputation as an elite class of superyacht captain.

Audiences will also be treated to a couple of musical numbers from Sandy's partner, acclaimed Gospel singer Leah Rae (LeahRaeMusic.com).

"You call me Captain... Captain Sandy" Captain Sandy is one of the most recognisable Reality TV stars of the past ten years. She has taken part in five seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean and has accrued a huge fan base in the UK and throughout the world. Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean became increasingly popular during lockdown, with Season 5 receiving some of Bravo's highest viewing figures to date. Captain Sandy has a growing fan base and now has over half a million followers on Instagram.

As a leader, hero, international speaker and businesswoman, Captain Sandra Yawn's exceptional leadership style has helped her to break through every obstacle in her path - from the glass ceilings and near-fatal accidents on land to pirates and fires at sea! As a renowned superyacht captain with over 30 years of international maritime experience, Yawn's integrity and courage have earned her an outstanding reputation as an elite class of captain, and recognition from the International Superyacht Society, who bestowed upon her the prestigious Distinguished Crew Award for her bravery in the midst of a catastrophic fire and pirate threat that occurred in 2006 off the coast of Yemen. Tapping into her signature conviction and affinity for adventure, Yawn charted a new course in 2015 when she became a series lead on Bravo's hit series Below Deck Mediterranean. She recently appeared on The Ellen Show. Season 7 of Below Deck Med will soon be streaming on hayu.

New Frame Productions is a live and digital production company launched in 2020 by James Quaife and Robin Rayner. NFP values inclusivity, artistic bravery, queerness, sustainability and bold storytelling. Recent productions include The Diary of a CEO Live (The London Palladium, UK & Ireland Tour), Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen! and Legends of Lockdown - Live! (Vaudeville Theatre) www.newframeproductions.com

Captain Sandy LIVE on 16 May 2022 at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue is now on sale online: https://nimaxtheatres.com/shows/captain-sandy-live/; by phone: 0330 333 4812.