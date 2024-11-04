Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bradley Jaden will release a live album ‘Recorded Live in London’ in collaboration with Sisco Entertainment, to be released on CD and digital platforms on 29 November 2024. Pre-save the album here.

Bradley Jaden – one of the West End’s most successful leading men - performed the concert at Cadogan Hall in June 2024, a show which featured collaborations with Louise Dearman and Adam Pearce. The track list includes songs from shows which have shaped Bradley's career, including Phantom of The Opera, Wicked and Les Mis.

Audiences who pre-order the album will also be able to able to enjoy two preview songs in the lead up to the full album release; Being Alive (from Company) will be available to download from Monday 4 November, and then Stars (from Le Misérables) will be available from Friday 15 November.

Track Listing

1. WHO I’D BE (from Shrek! The Musical)

2. IF I CAN’T LOVE HER (from Beauty and the Beast)

3. WONDERING (from The Bridges of Madison County)

4. FALL ON ME (from The Nutcracker and The Four Realms) ft. James Doughty

5. ON THE STREET WHERE YOU LIVE (from My Fair Lady)

6. THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM (from Man of La Mancha)

7. SWAY

8. YOUR EYES (from Rent)

9. AS LONG AS YOU’RE MINE (from Wicked) ft. Louise Dearman

10. BLIND FAITH (from Treason The Musical) ft. Louise Dearman

11. MUSIC OF THE NIGHT (from Phantom of The Opera)

12. BEING ALIVE (from Company)

13. STARS (from Les Mis)

Bradley Jaden said, “I am so honoured and excited to be able to share this album. I genuinely never thought, in all my career, that I would have this opportunity, but thanks to the incredible support of you all I did! It is a selection of highlights from my first solo concerts in London, Bradley Jaden Live, where I was joined by some of my best friends and inspirations.”

Bradley Jaden is currently starring in the international tour of Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular, playing the role of ‘Javert’, following his own solo concert tour which included London, New York, Budapest and Trieste. Previously he appeared in the West End run of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, starring alongside Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, as ‘Raoul’ in Broadway Italia's brand new production of The Phantom of the Opera in Trieste, and most notably as ‘Javert’ in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. Prior to that, he starred as ‘Thomas Percy’ in Treason: The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Other headline appearances include the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert Best of Broadway at The Royal Albert Hall, the concert production of Camelot as Sir Lancelot (London Palladium) and The Greatest Showtunes, a concert series produced by Raymond Gubbay. He also appeared as ‘Enjolras’ in Les Misérables – The Staged Concert (Gielgud Theatre) which was released on DVD in 2020. Bradley also played ‘Javert’ in the final cast of the original production of Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre).

Further theatre credits include: After You as part of the streamed concert series Tonight at the London Coliseum, ‘Fiyero’ in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre and International Tour), ‘Lt. Joseph Cable’ in South Pacific in Concert (Cadogan Hall), ‘Freddie’ in My Fair Lady for the 60th Anniversary Celebration at St Paul’s Church, Ghost the Musical (UK Tour), Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Film and television credits include: Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, Eastenders, Emmerdale, Sugar Rush and Britain's Got Talent.

Recordings include After You (Alex Parker & Katie Lam), Peter Pan (George Stiles & Anthony Drewe), Theseus (Vallier Music Studios) and Treason: The Musical (Katy Galloway Productions).

