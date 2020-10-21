Boundless Theatre Announces OCTOBER2020 as Part of SIGNAL FIRES

The show arrives in a box and the audience is the performer.

Boundless Theatre has announced October2020, a unique performance for 15-25 year olds where the show arrives in a box and the audience is the performer, created by Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), with seven writers: Natasha Brown, Conor Hunt, Lauren Lopez, Josh Merritt, Samantha O'Rourke, Tricia Wey and Sky Yang. The production is part of Signal Fires, a series of productions being presented nationwide this Autumn by the UK's leading touring theatre companies. October2020 runs 26 - 31 October 2020.

This is a show that needs no rehearsal and where the audience is the performer. Audiences will receive boxes that contain everything to start their own campfire and a selection of specially commissioned stories to be performed by audiences at the fireside. Settle down for the night and read them all or pick one or two; choose a different reader for each story, or have one storyteller all night long.

Rob Drummer said today, "This has been such an inspiring creative challenge for the whole team at Boundless. We are determined to keep producing extraordinary shows in these difficult times. To every 15-25 year old across the UK I say, we've got you. We're not going to stop fighting for live, sociable experiences, new theatre and great stories. The writers have created beautiful, funny, engaging and provocative new work all designed to be read aloud around a fire. Inspired by the great work of Nassim Soleimanpour, we've taken the numerous restrictions we're all living with and come up with something truly unique. To be doing this in partnership with companies we admire and respect as part of Signal Fires gives me real hope that our resilient industry can sustain, we've just got to keep telling stories."

Working with current Government guidelines on social distancing and the numbers of people able to meet, audiences organise their own performance wherever it is safe to do so. Minimum age: 15 years. Each group must include someone 18+ to supervise the fire and full guidelines are provided to everyone at time of booking.

Boxes will be posted to audiences, arriving no later than 26 October 2020. Please find more information and how to book here.

